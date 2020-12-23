Ocean Atlantic Sotheby’s International Realty (OASIR) is excited to announce the opening of their newest brokerage location at 26 Pennsylvania Avenue in Bethany Beach.
“We are thrilled to open this new office in downtown Bethany Beach,” said Justin Healy, broker at OASIR. “The location ties in really well with our mission to be integrated into our downtown beach towns, within a boutique office setting that is easily accessible for clients walking, biking or driving in our towns.”
This newest addition to the Ocean Atlantic Sotheby’s offices includes of two separate storefronts located directly next door to Sedona Restaurant on Pennsylvania Avenue. The offices feature an open, modern floorplan alongside a few private offices and conference room for client meetings. About 15 Sotheby’s realtors will work out of the new Bethany Beach location.
In addition, the new offices feature the stunning art of local photographer Brian White, who is well-known for his sail and surf photography. “We are so happy to showcase Brian’s work on the walls of this new office space,” said Kathleen Schell, OASIR marketing director. “We are huge fans of his modern framing techniques, large scale capabilities and colorization, as well as the local subject matter we all love — waves, water and sailing!”
This will mark the fifth office location for Ocean Atlantic Sotheby’s, joining brokerages in downtown Rehoboth Beach, Lewes, a corporate location on Coastal Highway and an onsite office at The Peninsula on the Indian River Bay in Long Neck.
“We are very pleased to start 2021 with downtown locations in three beach towns alongside our corporate offices in Rehoboth Beach,” said Healy. “It means a lot to us to operate our business with in-depth local knowledge, which involves an investment and partnership with our towns. We want to be a part of thriving community downtowns, which we believe are intrinsic to the long-term success of our whole area.”