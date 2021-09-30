Ocean Atlantic Sotheby’s International Realty has launched a new digital home search platform, RealScout, which is designed to allow clients an improved and comprehensive experience throughout the home buying and selling process. RealScout’s collaborative search platform features technology that puts buyers and sellers back in the center of the conversation with their agents, representatives said.
“We met with the developers of RealScout a few months ago and were impressed with how their program is so very easy to use, alerts buyers to new and ‘coming soon’ properties that match their wants and needs, shares market data with sellers, and keeps them constantly in touch with their realtor in order to identify the right properties and planning together,” said Kathleen Schell, strategic marketing director at OASIR.
First in Coastal Delaware, Ocean Atlantic Sotheby’s now offers their clients the RealScout platform allowing for a completely personalized experience through customized property alerts and information. The photo centric approach to property searches brings visual information front and center for better and faster decisions. With listing information sourced directly from MLS, the details provided are always accurate.
“We are constantly looking for ways to provide best-in-class, personalized service to our clients,” said Justin Healy, OA Sotheby’s Broker. “Our partnership with RealScout allows our team to share data-driven, real-time information regarding the market, new properties and individual neighborhoods with our clients. This allows detailed information to be discussed, driven by forecasting and facts.
“Actually, we were just able to alert a client through RealScout of a ‘coming soon’ property in downtown Rehoboth and put it under contract after a multiple-offer situation. The client had notice as soon as this property was listed on our MLS as a ‘coming soon,’ which gave us extra time to start the conversation and prepare the offer.”
“RealScout has allowed me to provide new property options immediately to my buyers who are searching in this competitive market,” said Carol Ann Pala, Realtor with OA Sotheby’s. “It also has provided my sellers with in-depth information as to exactly how many buyers are looking in different price ranges and individual neighborhoods which greatly assists with pricing homes accurately in this fast-moving market.”
Michael Reamy, OASIR Realtor, said, “RealScout has proven to be an invaluable tool to keep my clients on top of this market, whether they are buying, selling, or just interested in the latest personalized real estate information in Coastal Delaware.”
Ocean Atlantic Sotheby’s agents are able to work collaboratively with their buyers and sellers while providing rapid listing alerts, side by side property comparisons, and invaluable information to clients looking to list their properties, they said.
“The real estate industry has experienced a metamorphosis in recent years with the amount of available information and the speed at which transactions occur,” said Schell. “Our primary goal is to work collaboratively with our clients to provide them not only the most up to date property information as quickly as possible, but also to act as their trusted real estate professional, offering guidance and insight throughout. RealScout is another tool that allows our team to work in tandem with their clients to achieve their real estate goals over the long term.”