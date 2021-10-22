Ocean Atlantic Sotheby’s International Realty (OASIR) is proud to announce the recent addition of Kellyann Dorfman, a highly respected and experienced Realtor with licenses in Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Washington D.C., to their team of real estate professionals.
“We are thrilled to welcome Kellyann on board with us at Ocean Atlantic Sotheby’s,” said Justin Healy, Broker at OASIR. “Her extensive background in our regional markets provides her with a deep knowledge base to assist clients as they navigate the home-buying and selling process here in coastal Delaware and Maryland.”
Dorfman consistently earns numerous real estate industry accolades, including being named one of Real Trends ‘America’s Best Realtors’ for being in the top 1.5 percent of all real estate professionals nationwide. She is recognized as a Bethesda Magazine’s Top Producer, and Washingtonian Magazine’s Top Producer and Top 100 Agent; she also receives an annual Greater Capital Area Association of Realtors (GCAAR) Award. A certified Seniors Real Estate Specialist (SRES) and a member of The George Washington University School of Business’s Transformative Leadership in Disruptive Times Advisory Council, she attended the Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. and the University of Maryland, University College in College Park, Maryland. She enjoyed a career in accounting and consulting before transitioning to the real estate industry more than 16 years ago.
“It’s been a great fit to join Ocean Atlantic Sotheby’s and share my insights and expertise with the team,” said Dorfman. “Maintaining business relationships throughout the D.C., Maryland and Virginia markets has allowed me to help my local clients understand the differences and similarities in conducting real estate transactions here in Delaware. It’s provided me with not only an inside look at our regional markets, but also honed my negotiating and problem-solving skills over a large depth and breadth of residential real estate issues which I’m excited to share with my local clients.”
For more information about Ocean Atlantic Sotheby’s International Realty or to contact Kellyann Dorfman, call (302) 227-6767 or visit www.oasir.net.