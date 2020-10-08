Ocean Atlantic Sotheby’s International Realty this week recognized its top-selling Realtors for the third quarter of 2020. Receiving honors were Kim Hamer, Henry Jaffe and Lauren Alberti as the company’s overall top individual producers, and the Oldfather Group and Barrows & Associates as the top-producing teams.
“We are thrilled to honor these talented real estate professionals for their outstanding sales performance in the third quarter of the year,” said Justin Healy, Broker at OA Sotheby’s. “In addition to being exceptional real estate sales and marketing experts, they are outstanding team players, and we are delighted they choose to partner with us at Ocean Atlantic Sotheby’s International Realty.”
Dustin and Mariya Oldfather have carved a name for themselves in the Southern Delaware and Maryland real estate markets by delivering consistent results for homebuyers and sellers through an advanced digital platform and superior customer service, Healy noted.
“They have built a dynamic, thriving business that has continued to exceed expectations each year,” remarked Healy. The third quarter of 2020 was an extremely busy time for the Oldfather Group, as they completed 71 property transactions totaling $46 million in sales volume. “Their team continues to grow while providing exemplary education and knowledge to their group of agents.”
Kim Hamer is a native Delawarean and has been a Realtor in Sussex County since 1998. A member of the Ocean Atlantic Sotheby’s International Realty Sales Team for the past 16 years, Hamer listed and sold 28 properties in the third quarter of 2020, logging more than $20 million in sales volume.
She brings remarkable marketing and customer service experience to the Ocean Atlantic Sotheby’s International Realty sales team as a result of her 13-year position in corporate banking with MBNA America, Healy said.
“Helping buyers find and purchase their dream home is extremely rewarding. I also love helping sellers make their homes stand out with Sotheby’s marketing materials, professional photography, and live video,” stated Hamer.
Jenn and Brian Barrows of Barrows & Associates have more than 32 years of collective experience as Realtors, and have been with Ocean Atlantic Sotheby’s International Realty since September 2008. In the third quarter of 2020, the Barrows team successfully completed 31 transactions equating to more than $18 million in sales volume.
“The most gratifying experience for us in this business is to maintain great relationships with our clients throughout the home buying process,” said Jenn Barrows. “Our biggest compliment is the number of referrals, repeat clients, and friends we work with on a daily basis.”
Barrows and Associates continues to add talented real estate professionals to their growing team while focusing on delivering the highest standard in client service, Healy said.
Described as a leading expert in luxury beach properties, Henry Jaffe completed 12 transactions in the third quarter of 2020, totaling more than $14 million in sales volume. Those properties included the sale of a $5.5 million oceanfront home in The Chancellery, along with other notable properties in Coastal Delaware, Healy noted. Henry has sold more than $180 million in real estate in his career thus far and prides himself on providing individual, personalized service to each client, he noted.
A familiar name in Coastal Delaware real estate, Lauren Alberti had what Healy described as a remarkable third quarter in 2020, completing six transactions totaling close to $7.5 million in sales volume.
“Lauren operates primarily out of our Bethany office location and is a well-versed expert in the communities south of the Indian River Bridge,” said Healy. “She is a source of valuable information for both her clients and our team members, and we are extremely proud of her input and accomplishments, as always.”
For more information about Ocean Atlantic Sotheby’s International Realty, call (302) 227-6767 or visit http://www.oasir.net.