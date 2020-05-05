Ocean Atlantic Sotheby’s International Realty (OASIR) this week announced that they have entered into a unique partnership agreement with Seachange Vacation Rentals (SVR), a full-service vacation rental company in Coastal Delaware.
Over the past year, representatives said, OASIR identified SVR as a client-focused, innovative vacation rental management company that they said has a proven track record of maximizing an investment property’s revenue and occupancy rates, delivering higher returns to owners with increased guest satisfaction. Over the last six years, they said, SVR has achieved 90 to 95 percent occupancy for their vacation rental home owners while truly balancing guest hospitality with the financial goals of their owners.
“We got to know the leadership team at SVR quite well over the past year,” said Justin Healy, Broker at OASIR. “We realized there might be a very beneficial way to combine our skillsets to provide our clients with best-in-class options across the spectrum of property ownership. The SVR team has implemented an extremely forward-thinking, client-focused process in our local vacation rental market with outstanding results.”
Started in 2014 by owner and CEO Andy Meddick, Seachange Vacation Rentals has developed its approach to the vacation rental market by working with property owners to develop detailed plans as to how best maximize occupancy and revenue. Their plans include understanding guest demographics, developing financial goals for investment properties, establishing property budgets, maximizing the property’s return on investment, and ultimately increasing the value of the property.
“I was thrilled when the OASIR team approached me with some ideas on how our clients could benefit by forming a partnership,” said Meddick. “SVR will build on OASIR’s strong, professional brand presence and real estate marketing expertise to integrate OASIR vacation rental clients into the SVR model, and proudly feature OASIR vacation rental properties on SVR’s prominent reservations website. This unique partnership between two local beach-based real estate companies is a win-win for our clients.”
OASIR buyers, they said, will benefit from detailed proforma analysis reports on potential investment properties delivered through their OASIR Realtor from SVR. When an investment property is purchased, OASIR buyers will have now have the benefit of SVR’s expertise to help manage their investment property. In addition, OASIR will continue to manage and grow an extensive portfolio and inventory of long-term rental properties located in Coastal Delaware.
“We are thrilled to have formed this partnership with SVR for both our weekly vacation owners and renters,” said Healy. “We believe this relationship will provide an outstanding level of service for our homebuyers, investors and clients at Ocean Atlantic Sotheby’s, affording them direct and easy access to one of the premier vacation rental management companies in Coastal Delaware. We look forward to working with the SVR team and offering this best-in-class service option to our clients.”