On Thursday, Aug. 3, the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate Nally Venture's newest business, Nally Homes. Friends, fellow Chamber members and community members were in attendance.
“Nally Homes is a full-service boutique home builder, crafting and remodeling custom homes for homeowners with exacting standards. Whatever new or remodeled home you envision, from concept to completion and beyond, you can expect the highest level of customer service and guidance.”
To learn more about Nally Homes, visit nallyhomes.com or stop by their office at 102 Central Avenue, Suite 3, Ocean View.