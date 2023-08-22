Nally Homes ribboncutting

Nally Homes representatives, friends, fellow Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce members and community members celebrate the ribbon-cutting for the business. Pictured, from left, are: front row, Hector Herrera ,Don Stewart, Carol Palmai, Liz Nally, Mike Nally and Macie Parcells; and, back row, Owen Nally, Luke Payne, Jen Walls, Conor Nally and Taylor Jachimski.

 Coastal Point | Submitted

On Thursday, Aug. 3, the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate Nally Venture's newest business, Nally Homes. Friends, fellow Chamber members and community members were in attendance.

“Nally Homes is a full-service boutique home builder, crafting and remodeling custom homes for homeowners with exacting standards. Whatever new or remodeled home you envision, from concept to completion and beyond, you can expect the highest level of customer service and guidance.”

To learn more about Nally Homes, visit nallyhomes.com or stop by their office at 102 Central Avenue, Suite 3, Ocean View.