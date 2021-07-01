Again this year, Miken Builders in Millville received several Regal Awards from the Home Builders Association of Delaware, based in Dover.
The business, located on Cedar Drive, received glass plaques during the annual banquet, held at the Hyatt in Dewey Beach on May 14. The company also won awards last year.
Mike McKone — president of Miken, who handles project management, and who has more than 40 years of experience — was named Project Manager of the Year for Delaware.
Miken also was awarded Best Residential Addition-Alteration Over $300,000 for the “Panoramic Bayfront Charm,” part of Bay Colony on the Indian River Bay.
“As an owner of a business, you’re only as good as the people you surround yourself with. The Miken team we have is second to none,” said Miken owner Mike Cummings.
“We have a great team that plans and works with the homeowner through the building process in an organized, stress-free manner. That’s why people like working with us. We offer interior design services to our clients as parts of our contract,” he said.
Miken Builders has been in business more than 35 years in the Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island and Lewes areas. Miken designs, builds and remodels homes and promises clients on its website at www.mikenbuilders.com, “realizing your dream is our privilege, and all of our homeowners experience the true Miken difference.”
Cummings has 40 years of experience in the construction industry. He and his wife, Kathleen, have three children, Patrick, Catie and Sean, and three grandchildren, Noah, Savannah and Hannah. They are expecting their fourth grandchild this year.