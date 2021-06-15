On Thursday, June 10, McKee Builders celebrated the groundbreaking for construction on their newest Sussex County development: Friendship Creek. Located at 35053 Dundee Street, Frankford, Friendship Creek is a 133-home development that will offer amenities to residents while also being just minutes away from Bethany Beach.
Fellow Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce embers, as well as staff, came out to support the new community on June 10.
Friendship Creek will offer three distinct floor plans, along with amenities such as a community pool, dog park and beach proximity.
“The neighborhood is designed to be a close-knit, private neighborhood with easy access to everything people love at the Delaware beach and will combine location and lifestyle,” representatives said.
McKee Builders’ is a family-owned company that has been in business for more than 70 years. Their motto is, “If you can dream it, we can build it.” Director of Sales Kathy Randall emphasized the creativity that McKee homes offer in terms of home customization. She stated, “We let you to select the home style you like and the homesite that fits your needs, which is unique to townhome building,” adding that that flexibility allows buyers to build their own personal home.
Phase 1 construction is projected to begin delivering homes in early 2022. Find out more at friendshipcreek.mckeebuilders.com.