Long & Foster Real Estate recently partnered with Roof AI, a customer intelligence solution, to introduce Holmes, a real estate bot powered by Roof AI.
Holmes will be engaging with Long & Foster’s customers, as their virtual real estate concierge, handling everything from sales to customer service and support. Holmes will provide 24/7 digital recommendations that assist in the buying experience.
“Choosing the right technology that brings real value to the user while delivering a great customer experience is very important to us at Long & Foster,” said Jeffrey S. Detwiler, CEO of the Long & Foster Companies. “I am excited to offer this seamless and personalized digital experience to further serve our clients.”
The virtual bot is designed to provide a conversational experience to personalize every customer interaction, providing immediate and responsive service with real-time, self-serve support. Holmes will also offer customers a connected experience around the company’s core services.
“In a world that is becoming more digital, tailoring the online experience to the individual is key. Our goal is to help real estate companies build a connective tissue that provides a personalized and seamless experience, online and offline.” said Pierre Sabbagh, CEO of Roof AI. “We are thrilled to be partnering with industry leaders like Long & Foster, who are committed to providing their customers with the best digital experience.”
