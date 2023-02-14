Architectural designers across the Americas and beyond compete annually for the International Property Awards, which was held this year at The Savoy in London on Thursday, Feb. 2. Once again, local custom home designer Erik Kampmann won Best in Delaware for his design. The winning design was for Chalet Moderno, located in Rehoboth Beach. Additionally, he received the 5-Star Best Architecture Single Residence award for the design.
Kampmann is no stranger to the International Property Awards, as he’s consistently won every year both for his boutique firm, EMK Designs Residential Design Studio, and for Turnstone Custom Homes (except in 2020 when the awards weren’t held due to COVID-19). He was first approached by an IPA representative to submit his designs back in 2018. That was the Ovcharenko residence in South Bethany, designed around Kampmann’s and his clients’ love of the area’s World War II towers. It also won the 5-Star award.
But the IPAs aren’t the only awards his designs have recently won. Chalet Moderno, designed for Turnstone Custom Homes, recently won them Best Luxury Custom Home, Sussex County Custom Home Builder of the Year and Delaware Custom Home Builder of the Year, among others, for the 2022 BRAD (Builders & Remodelers Association of Delaware) Regal Awards.
Though Kampmann wasn’t submitted for Designer of the Year by Turnstone, he jokingly said, “That’s OK. I’ve got all the others lining my shelves that I have to dust all while thinking, ‘Wow, these are really mine.’”
EMK Designs is an International Award-winning residential design studio in Ocean View. For more information, visit www.emkdesigns.net. Turnstone Custom Homes has been a custom home builder and custom home renovator in coastal Sussex County since 2004. For more information, visit www.tchde.com.