The Leslie Kopp Group of Long & Foster Real Estate has been named as one of the top real estate teams in the nation. The Bethany Beach-based group ranked 13th nationwide based on its 2019 sales volume in the medium teams category, according to the annual REAL Trends’ The Thousand list. Led by Leslie Kopp, the group also earned the No. 56 spot on the list for top team by 2019 closed transactions sides in the medium teams category.
“We are honored to be recognized as one of the top real estate groups in the country, and we’ve worked hard to achieve this level of success,” Kopp said. “This ranking is reflective of our commitment to excellence and focus on excellent customer service.”
The Leslie Kopp Group sold 268 properties, for a total sales volume of $198,072,447. Kopp, who has specialized in the sale of coastal properties since 1989, attributed her team’s success to always putting her clients’ interests first, which she said results in many referrals from previous transactions.
“I’d like to congratulate the Leslie Kopp Group on their sales success and top ranking in REAL Trends. This honor reflects the commitment to service and expertise that our family of real estate experts aim to provide,” said Gary Scott, president of Long & Foster Real Estate. “It’s because of teams like the Leslie Kopp Group that Long & Foster has been the top real estate company in the Mid-Atlantic for more than 50 years and will remain as such for years to come.”
REAL Trends ranks U.S. residential real estate services firms, agents and teams. The annual production-based rankings recognize the top brokerages, agents and teams by their transaction sides and dollar sales volume. Rankings are compiled for “The Thousand” based on applications submitted from hundreds of sales professionals and brokerages throughout the United States. An independent third party verifies submissions for accuracy and evaluates whether an applicant is an individual or on a team.
For more information, visit longandfoster.com.