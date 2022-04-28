Keller Williams Realty of Delaware & Maryland recently announced its 2021 top producers. The annual awards were broadcasted via zoom out of the Bethany Beach office and recognized the top sales agents in all Keller Williams Realty locations in Sussex, Kent and New Castle Counties.
The yearly awards are based on the Gross Commission Earned (GCI) or the number of units, whichever is highest. The GCI is the total amount of commission money earned by an agent before broker fees/split, marketing, business expenses, etc.
The #1 Agents of the Year Winners are: Erin Lee of the Lewes office won the #1 Agent in Homes Sold for Keller Williams Realty. Andy Meddick/Seachange Vacation Rentals in Rehoboth office won the #1 GCI for Keller Williams Realty. Jenny Smith of the Bethany office won the #1 Agent in Volume for Keller Williams Realty.
The #1 Team of the Year Winner is: Griffin Higgins Team of the Seaford office (Russell Griffin, Ed Higgins, Chad Adkins, Dalton Adshead, Joni Barrow, Heather Brummell, Chris Cary, Darlene Condon, Denise Crockett, Lonnie Green, Buddy Griffin, Karen Hearn, Mary Mabry, Lee Marland, Bev Mister, Billy Mister, Shannon Parker, Amy Pearson, Kelly Pedersen, Heidi Penuel, Lettie Perry, Tara Quillen, John Schatzschneider, Julleanna Seely, Jeff Smith, RJ Thomas, Sue Carpenter) for Keller Williams Realty.
The Millionaire Award Winners are: Griffin Higgins Team (Russell Griffin, Ed Higgins, Chad Adkins, Dalton Adshead, Joni Barrow, Heather Brummell, Chris Cary, Darlene Condon, Denise Crockett, Lonnie Green, Buddy Griffin, Karen Hearn, Mary Mabry, Lee Marland, Bev Mister, Billy Mister, Shannon Parker, Amy Pearson, Kelly Pedersen, Heidi Penuel, Lettie Perry, Tara Quillen, John Schatzschneider, Julleanna Seely, Jeff Smith, RJ Thomas, Sue Carpenter) for Keller Williams Realty.
Individuals and Teams that received the Quad Platinum Award are: Megan Aitken Team of the Middletown office (Megan Aitken, Kristin Searles, Kate Lego, Elizabeth Walkup, Chris Giroso).
The Triple Platinum Winners for individuals and teams are: Seaside Seven Team of the Bethany office (Ann Baker, William Hand, Tammy Hadder, Anna Meiklejohn, Laurie McFaul, Christina Antonioli, Shelby Smith, Sarah Schifano, Samantha Torrijos, Molly Williams). The Windrow Group (Zoe Cummings, Sarah Shoemaker, Colleen Windrow, Erik Windrow, Nikki Rayne, Jenn Kukel, Bob Windrow)
Individuals and Teams that received the Double Platinum Award are: Bright Home Group (Bill Brown, Erik Brubaker, Christy Brown, Wayne Smith, Eka Suryadi, Rachel Taulton, Jaclyn Tawes, Dallas Watson, Hunter White, Paula Johnson)
The Platinum Award Winners for individuals and teams are:
Individuals: Andy Meddick/Seachange Vacation Rentals of the Rehoboth office DE, Dan Taglienti of the West Fenwick office DE, Jenny Smith of the Bethany office DE, Meme Ellis of the Lewes office DE.
Teams: Andy Staton Home Team Services(Andy Staton, Danny Doran, Tina Friend, Nick Macia, Trisha Cassady), Delmarva Home Team (Tommy Burdett, Stephen Brown, Daisy Rose, Josh Rose, Kenneth Jester), Joe Maggio Team (Kim Hitchens, Joe Maggio, Bruce Martin, Brian McMahon) Lucido Global Team(Chris DeStefano, Susan Megargee, Roger Nisewarner, Noreen Scalice, Paul Scalice, Audrey Serio, Frank Serio) REvolution Group(Cordell Batson, Stephanie Beck, Jordan Brown, Taylor Cave, Cashea Kelly, Shonda Kelly), Steve & Beth Gilbert Team (Karissa Crooks, Beth Gilbert, Steve Gilbert, Sue Warrington-Doud)
Individuals and Teams that received the Quadruple Gold Award are:
Individuals: Chrisy Tingle of the Bethany office DE, Erin Lee of the Lewes office DE, Melissa Rudy of the Rehoboth office DE.
Teams: Team Sacco (Michele Barone, Tony Sacco)
The Triple Gold Award Winners for individuals and teams are:
Individuals: Jen Hughes of the West Fenwick office DE, Joe Sterner Rehoboth office DE, Scott Wagner of the Lewes office DE, Stephen Morgan of the Bethany office DE.
Team: Bob Head Team DE (Bob Head, Lauren Hess), Delaware Beach Home Team DE(Dayna Feher, Tammy Mushrush, Pam Pridgeon), Don Williams Group DE(Emily Williams, Tripp Williams, Geoff Howard), Glussich REsource Group DE (Joann Glussich), Team Timmons DE (JT Timmons, Andy Timmons), True North Group DE(Brad Absher, Rebecca Coulbourn, Katelyn Townsend), Cardinal Legacy Group (Caleb Brady, Glenn Ross, Zach Arnold)
The Double Gold Award Winners for individuals and teams are:
Individuals: Barbara Carlson of the Bethany office DE, Robert Kauffman of the Bethany office DE
Teams: Beach Quest Team DE (John Cusato, Cindy Sakowski, Joe Cusato), Surf on Home Team DE (Steve Alexander, David Leiderman).
Individuals and Teams that received the Gold Award:
Individuals: Betsy Perry of the Bethany office DE, Eddie Rohe of the Bethany office DE, Gail Mitkoff of the Bethany office DE, Karla Morgan of the West Fenwick office DE, Kelly Turner of the Rehoboth office DE, Sandy Greene of the Bethany office DE.
Teams: The Barnhardt Team (Bob Barnhardt, Carol Barnhardt, Melissa Martin), Cornerstone Associates (David Baugh, Christine Nibblett), Hardy/Brown Team (Pam Brown, Donna Hardy), Horsey/Kelly Team (Lisa Horsey, Michelle Kelly), The Keenan Group (Zackery Keenan, Anastacia Keenan).
The Silver Award Winners for individual and teams are:
Individuals: Carrie Cosgrove of the Bethany office DE, Jennifer Izzi Smith of the West Fenwick office DE, Joyce Kendall of the Lewes office DE, Karla Draper of the Lewes office DE, Keanna Faison of the Lewes office DE, Lauren Smith of the West Fenwick office DE, Michael Zacherl of the Rehoboth office DE, Nancye Vermillion of the Bethany office DE, Patrice Bentz of the Lewes office DE, Renee Edge of the Lewes office DE, Rob Taylor of the West Fenwick office DE, Rose Walker Robin Bunting of the Bethany office DE, and Steve DeBoe of the Bethany office DE.
Teams: Jeffrey Fowler Group (Jeffrey Fowler, Kevin Maguire, Suzanne Wiedmann), Rash Roop Team (Charity Rash, Michelle Roop), Sandra Erbe Team (Sandra Erbe, Harry Zheng, Tammy Johnson), Shupard Team (Geoff Shupard, Herb Shupard, Amy Shupard).
Individuals and Teams that earned the Bronze Award:
Individuals: Adrienne Weber of the Lewes office DE, Alexis Shalaby of the Lewes office DE, Ben Stentz of the Rehoboth office DE, Cindy Spieczny of the West Fenwick office DE, Elizabeth Vasilikos of the Lewes office DE, Jamie Fortin, Jane Baxter of the Bethany office DE, Julie Wilson of the Bethany office DE, Kathryn Pridmore of the Rehoboth office DE, Liz Lindsey of the Lewes office DE, Missy Burbage of the Bethany office DE, Missy Nalewaik of the Bethany office DE, Rachael Carey of the Bethany office DE, Ryan Eby of the West Fenwick office DE, Sherri Bigelow of the Rehoboth office DE,
Team: Brendan Crotty Team (Brendan Crotty, Kim Kaufhold), Coastal Wave Team (Mike Montalvo, Kim Capano, Ethel Lewis), Coastal Mobile Team (Mike Brown, Erica Winn).
Individuals and Teams that earned the Achievement Award:
Individuals: Allysea Royce of the Rehoboth office DE, Amanda Hall of the Seaford office DE, Bill Novy of the Lewes office DE, Brad Riedle of the Lewes office DE, Brittany Massetti of the Lewes office DE, Cheri Gavin of the Bethany office DE, Chris Messick of the Bethany office DE, Christian Chupp of the Lewes office DE, Colleen DiMezza of the Lewes office DE, Danielle Malone of the Bethany office DE, David Bediz of the Lewes office DE, David Wallace of the Rehoboth office DE, Debra Zyskowski of the Bethany office DE, Eugene Cousens of the Bethany office DE, Gailynn Mullins of the West Fenwick office DE, Garry Smith of the Lewes office DE, Heather Lancaster of the Lewes office DE, Helen Neisser of the West Fenwick office DE, Jacqueline Lanzalone of the Bethany office DE, Jacquelyn Gonzaga of the Lewes office DE, Jaya Mehra of the Lewes office DE, Jill Donohue of the Bethany office DE, Jim Yost of the Lewes office DE, Joe Rubin of the Lewes office DE, Justin Damadio of the Bethany office DE, Kara Johnson of the Rehoboth office DE, Karen Gustafson of the Lewes office DE, Kelly Long of the Rehoboth office DE,, Kelly Salmon of the Lewes office DE, Kristie White of the Bethany office DE, Laura Hufford of the Bethany office DE, Leslie Weightman of the Bethany office DE, Linda Quasney of the West Fenwick office DE, Lisa Louth of the Rehoboth office DE, Justin Damadio of the Bethany office DE, Lisa Lynch of the Lewes office DE, Lisamarie Doughten of the Rehoboth office DE, Logan Burke of the Bethany office DE, Marilyn Ojeda of the Lewes office DE, Mary Jo Cole of the Bethany office DE, Maryhelen Garst of the West Fenwick office DE, Matthew Shepard of the Lewes office DE, Mera Hitchens of the Bethany office DE, Pam Adkins of the Bethany office DE, Pam Meibaum Smith of the Bethany office DE, Pam Yagel of the Bethany office DE, Patrick Sommer of the Rehoboth office DE, Peggy Mullen of the Lewes office DE, RJ Kauffman of the Bethany office DE, Robert Sawyer of the Lewes office DE, Sheila Setzer of the Rehoboth office DE, Stefani Williams of the Bethany office DE, Sue Raymond of the Lewes office DE, Sue Sisson of the Rehoboth office DE, Suzanne Jones of the West Fenwick office DE, Thomas Erbe of the Lewes office DE, Vincent DiNatale of the Rehoboth office DE, Wendy Kessler of the Lewes office DE, Yulia Castellano of the Bethany office DE with GCI up to $60,000 Units up to 15 for Keller Williams Realty.
Teams: DE The Brunner Group (Gini Shaw, Ashley Brunner), The Russell Group (Wanda Russell, Preston Russell),
Rookies of the year: Ben Stentz of the Rehoboth office Keller Williams Realty ($2,865,900 Volume, 8 transactions)
2021 MVPs IN COACHING: Logan Burke of the Bethany office Keller Williams Realty,
2021 LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT: Ann Baker of the Bethany office DE, Anna Meiklejohn of the Bethany office DE, Audrey Serio of the Bethany office DE, Bill Hand of the Bethany office DE, Bill Lucks of the Lewes Commercial office DE, Bob Barnhardt of the Lewes office DE, Brad Riedle of the Lewes office DE, Carol Barnhardt of the Lewes office DE, Cindy Spieczny of the West Fenwick office DE, Ethel Lewis of the Lewes office DE, Frank Serio of the Bethany office DE, Jane Maslowski of the Lewes office DE, Pam Pridgeon of the Bethany office DE, Peggy Mullen of the Lewes office DE, Robert Kauffman of the Bethany office DE, Sandy Greene of the Bethany office DE, Tammy Hadder of the Bethany office DE, Walt Taraila of the Lewes office DE.
2021 CULTURAL ICONS: Sandy Greene of the Bethany office Keller Williams Realty,
The firm’s accomplishments in 2021 were:
• Consolidated copiers in offices and transitioned to follow me printing and installed papercut to track printing and copying
• Streamlined WiFi to universal WiFi access across all offices
• Streamlined Accounting and back office network to cloud based server
• Clean sweep for KW team at the annual CAR foundation golf tournament
• Hosted guest presenters/trainers including Dave Jenks, Tristan Ahumada, Nick Baldwin, James Nellis, Alexis Bolin, Matt Fetick, John Morris, Brady Sandahl, Matt Chance, Sarita Dua, Jason Abrams
• Adopted 30 children for Adopt A Family
• Halloween family fun fest in Salisbury • Friendsgiving luncheon
• Casino night holiday party
• Remodeled Ocean City office
• Updated Salisbury office
• Opened Seaford office
• Growth Directors for Salisbury, Ocean City, Lewes/Rehoboth, Seaford
• Director of Agent Experience
• Offered group health insurance to all associates and team members
• Hired MCTT for MD and DE
• PC Program – Career Development Director, Transaction Coaches
• Launched affiliate partner program
• Hosted 5 happy hours during summer
• Hosted 4 affiliate dinners during summer
• Launched 501c3 non profit foundation KW DE-MD Foundation
• Provided 100 graduating seniors with college prep gift bag
Leadership and staff were also honored at the annual meeting: Growth Directors: Harold Cyr-Townsend, Lindsay Patten, Kathryn Klein, Mary Niles Broker: Walt Taraila Director of Agent Experience: Scarlett Stout Trainer: Brad Riedle Coaches: Carol Barnhardt, Sandy Greene, Terrence McGowan, Rutica Patel MCTT: Danielle VanArsdale MCAs: Charlene Sanford, Bonni Burris ASCs: Janiel Bowen, Dawn Rexrode Accounting: Becky Herd, Andy Jones, Al Demerich, Leverage Services: Traci Clow, Josie Sipler Our VAs: Denise, Lisa, Aileen, Chris, Lori
