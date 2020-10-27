Keller Williams Realty recently announced its September 2020 Top Producers for individuals and team for its Delaware locations. The awards are based on gross commission income or number of units, whichever is higher, for the month.
Individual award winners are:
• The top agent for September is Chrisy Tingle of the Bethany Beach office.
• Agents awarded the Platinum Award: Erin Lee of the Lewes office; Dan Taglienti of the West Fenwick office; Eddie Rohe of the West Fenwick office; Jen Hughes of the West Fenwick office; Robin Bunting of the Rehoboth Beach office, and Andy Meddick of Seachange Rentals.
The agents who received the Triple Gold Award are Bob Wheatley of the Lewes office; Anne Powell of the West Fenwick office; Jane Baxter of the Bethany Beach office, and Rob Taylor of the West Fenwick office.
• Double Gold Award Winners are Sandra Erbe of the West Fenwick office and Barbara Carlson of the Bethany Beach office.
• Carrie Cosgrove of the Bethany Beach office, Nicole Peterdozzi of the Bethany Beach office, Preston Russell of the Lewes office and Jenn Jones of the Bethany Beach office won the Gold Award.
• Silver Award winners are Renee Edge of the Lewes office; Guy-Weidner-Ahorrio of the Lewes office and Liz Lindsey of the Lewes office.
• Bronze Award winners are Sandy Greene of the Bethany Beach office; Holly DiMemmo of the Rehoboth Beach office; Jamie Fortin of the Lewes office; Maryhelen Garth of the West Fenwick office; Dana Hess of the Lewes office; Sheila Setzer of the Rehoboth Beach office; Cindy Spieczny of the West Fenwick office; Donna Hardy of the Bethany Beach office; Pam Adkins of the Bethany Beach office; David Bediz of the Lewes office; Brett DePrince of the Rehoboth Beach office; Ryan Eby of the West Fenwick office; Joann Glussich of the Lewes office; Michelle Kelly of the Lewes office; Pam Meihaum Smith of the Bethany office; Kara Morgan of the West Fenwick office; Steve Morgan of the Bethany Beach office; Sue Sisson of the Rehoboth Beach office; Patrick Sommer of the Rehoboth Beach office; Joe Sterner of the Rehoboth Beach office; Scott Wagner of the Lewes office; Steve Deboe of the Bethany Beach office, Robert Kauffman of the Bethany Beach office and RJ Kauffman of the Bethany Beach office.
Team award winners are:
• The Top Teams for September are Seaside Seven Team of the Marketplace at Sea Colony office and the Griffin Higgins Team of the Seaford office. Seaside Seven Team consist of Ann Baker, Bill Hand, Shelby Smith, Tammy Hadder, Anna Meiklejohn, Laurie McFaul, Christine Antonioli and Sarah Schifano. Griffin Higgins Team consists of Russell Griffin, Ed Higgins, Tara Quillen, Amy Pearson, Julleanna Seedy, Jeff Smith, Heidi Penuel, Lettie Perry, Karen Hearn, Bev Mister, Buddy Griffin, Lee Marland, Mary Marby, Maria Brooke, John Schatzschneider, and RJ Thomas.
• Joe Maggio Group of the Rehoboth Beach office (Joe Maggio, Kim Hitchens, Sarah Thayer) won the Quad Platinum Award.
• The Double Platinum Award Team Winners are: The Delaware Beach Home Group of the Bethany Beach office (Dayna Feher, Tammy Mushrush, Pam Pridgeon and Winnie Talemal); Surf on Home Team of the Edgewater Lobby/Sea Colony (Steve Alexander, Dave Leiderman, Jenny Smith); William Lucks Professional Group of the Lewes ( Williams Lucks, Gary Lucks, Thomas Schoenbeck, Apryl Parcher); Andy Staton Home Services Team of the Lewes office (Andy Staton, Chet Charbaugh, Christopher Massengale, Alexia Shalby, Danny Doran); The Windrow Group of the Bethany Beach office (Colleen Windrow, Zoe Cummings, Sarah Shoemaker); Steve & Beth Gilbert Team (Steve Gilbert, Beth Gilbert, Sue Warrington Doud, Karissa Crooks); and Megan Aitken Team of the Middletown office (Megan Aitken, Kristin Searles).
• The teams who achieved the Platinum Award: Bright Home Group of Laurel (Bill Brown, Jay Doaty, Kristyann Rash, Cody Revel, Erik Brubaker, Lisa Whited, Hunter White, Wayne Smith, Jaclyn Tawes, Rachel Taulton, Levi Gilmore, Eka Suryadi); Buy at the Beach team of the Bethany Beach office (Paul Sicari, Will Melton); Coastal Resorts Group (Ron Golden, Pierre Saez); Delmarva Home Team of the Delmar office (Tommy Burdett, Stephen Brown, Meme Ellis, Kenneth Jester, Josh Rose); Jeffrey Fowler Group of the Lewes office (Jeffrey Fowler, Cindy Sakowski, Kevin Maguire, Suzanne Wiedmann, John Cusato, Joe Cusato); The Move to DE Team of the Lewes office ( Michael Kennedy, Ian Blyth and Eliot Thomas); andTeam Sacco of the Rehoboth Office (Tony Sacco, Michele Barone, Whitney Yearick);
Quad Gold Team Winners are: Coastal Mobile Team of the Lewes office (Erica Winn, Michael Brown); and Lucido Global Team of the Bethany Beach office (Frank Serio, Audrey Serio, Molly Mullins, Susan Megargee, Noreen Scalice, Paul Scalice, Chris DeStefano, Jennifer Izzi Smith, Mike Valenti, Kelly Grube).
• The Triple Gold Team Winners are Cornerstone Associates of the Blades office (Christine Nibblett, Rick Nibblett, David Baugh) and Revolution Group of the Milford office Shonda Kelly, Stephanie Beck, Kelly Salmon, Cashea Kelly, Carol Day, Taylor Cave, Tascha Campbell, Jordan Brown, Ethan Pellegrin).
• Teams awarded with the Double Gold Award: The Don Williams Group (Emily Williams, Liz Williams, Tripp Williams, Geoff Howard, Cameron McCain) and the Barnhardt Team of the Bethany Beach office (Bob Barnhardt, Carol Barnhardt, Wendy Kessler, Jason Mathis-White, Jerome Hensley, Siri Wilkinson, Jackie Gonzaga).
• The Gold Team Award Winners are: True North Group of the Bethany Beach office(Brad Absher, Rebecca Coulbourn, Caleb Brady, Alishia Potter, Glenn Ross); and the Smith Team of the Bethany Beach office (Shannon Smith, Valerie Harmke, Christine Lombardi, Makayla Johnson).
• Teams awarded the Bronze Award are Coastal Wave Team of the Lewes office (Ethel Lewis, Mike Montalvo, Kim Capano); The Coastal Sussex Team of the Bethany Beach (Chris Allen and Peggy Mullen) and the Brendan Crotty team of the Bethany Beach office (Brendan Crotty, Kim Kauhold).
