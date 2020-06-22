Keller Williams Realty recently announced the May 2020 Top Producers for individuals and team for its Delaware locations. The awards are based on gross commission income or number of units, whichever is higher, for the month.
Individual award winners are:
• Jared Bowers of the Bethany Beach office earned the Platinum Award.
• Triple Gold Awards Recipients are Erin Lee of the Lewes office and Andy Meddick of Seachange Vacation Rentals.
• Barbara Carlson of the Bethany Beach office won the Double Gold Award.
• Gold Award recipients are Karen Gustafson of the Lewes office, Laura Jednorski of the Lewes office, Zachary Keenan of the West Fenwick Office, Cindy Spieczny of the West Fenwick office; Dana Hess of the Lewes office and Tony Favata of the Lewes office.
• Individual agents who earned the Silver Award were Robin Bunting of the Rehoboth Beach office, Sandy Erbe of the West Fenwick office; Joe Sterner of the Rehoboth Beach office; Jenn Jones of the Bethany Beach office; Jen Hughes of the West Fenwick office, Linda Quasney of the West Fenwick office and Irene Vrentzos of the Rehoboth Beach office.
• Bronze Award recipients are Steve Deboe of the Lewes office; Marj Eckerd of the Rehoboth office; Meme Ellis of the Laurel office; Sandy Green of the Bethany Beach office; Lisa Louth of the Rehoboth office; Nicole Peterdozzi of the Bethany Beach office; Lauren Smith of the West Fenwick office; Sherri Bigelow of the Rehoboth office; Bret DePrince of the Rehoboth office; Liz Lindsay of the Lewes office; Missy Nalewaik of the Bethany office; Bill Novy of the Lewes office; Anne Powell of the West Fenwick office; Sue Raymond of the Lewes office; Scarlett Stout of the Lewes office, Chrisy Tingle of the Bethany office, Guy Weidner-Ahorrio of the Lewes, Bob Wheatley of the Lewes office and Karen Rowe of the Bethany Beach office.
Team award winners are:
• Bright Home Group of Laurel (Bill Brown, Christy Brown, Erik Burbaker, Hunter White, Jaclyn Tawes, Jay Doaty, Kristyann Rash, Levi Gilmore, Lisa Whited, Rachel Taulton, Rick Hutchins, Wayne Smith, Eka Suryadi) with the Triple Platinum Award.
• Teams that earned the Double Platinum awards are: Revolution Group of Milton ( Shonda Kelly, Stephanie Beck, Kelly Salmon, Cashea Kelly, Carol Day, Taylor Dave, Tascha Campbell, Jordan Brown); Megan Aitken Team of the Middletown office (Megan Aiken, Kristin Searles, Melissa Scott), Move to DE Team of the Lewes office (Michael Kennedy, Ian Blyth, Eliot Thomas), and Griffin Higgins Team of Seaford (Russ Griffin, Ed Higgins, Amy Pearson, Bev Mister, Buddy Griffin, Heidi Penuel, Darlene Condon, Jeff Smith, John Schatzschneider, Julleanna Seely, Karen Hearn, Lee Marland, Lettie Perry, Maria Brooke, Mary Mabry, Tara Quillen).
• Platinum award Recipients are Rehoboth Beach Group of the Lewes office (Michael Brown, Erica Winn), Andy Staton Home Services Team of the Lewes office (Andy Staton, Chet Carbaugh, Christopher Massengale, Ed Rohrbaugh, Alexis Shalaby); Seaside Seven Team of the Sea Colony at Marketplace office (Ann Baker, Bill Hand, Sarah Schifano, Shelby Smith, Laura McFaul, Christina Antonioli, Tammy Hadder, Anna Meiklejohn); Joe Maggio Team of the Rehoboth Office (Joe Maggio, Kim Hitchens); Team Sacco of the Rehoboth Office (Tony Sacco, Michele Barone); and True North Group of the Bethany office (Brad Absher, Rebecca Colbourn, Alishia Potter, Caleb Brady).
• Teams that earn the Quad Gold Awards are The William Lucks Professional Group of the Lewes office won the Gold Award (William Lucks, Thomas Schoenback, Gary Lucks, Apryl Parcher); and Livin the Dream Team of the Lewes office (Patty Hastings; Michelle Wagner).
Double Gold recipient Teams are: The Don Williams Group of the Lewes office (Emily Williams, Elizabeth Williams, Tripp Williams, Geoffrey Howard, Cameron McCain) and the Glussich Realty Team (Joann Glussich, Ginny Hysock);
• Teams that earn the Double Gold Award are: Jeffrey Fowler Team of the Lewes office (Jeffrey Fowler, Cindy Sakowski, Kevin Maguire, Suzanne Wiedmann, John Cuasto); Surf on Home Team of the Edgewater/Sea Colony office (Steve Alexander, Dave Leiderman, Jenny Smith); Lucido Global Team of the Bethany Beach office (Frank Serio, Audrey Serio, Molly Mullins, Susan Megargee, Noreen Scalice, Paul Scalice, Chris DeStefano, Jennifer Izzi Smith, Michael Valenti).
• Silver Team Award winners are: Barnhardt Team of the Bethany Office (Bob Barnhardt, Carol Barnhardt, Wendy Kessler, Pam Meibaum Smith, Jerome Hensley, Siri Wilkinson, Jason Mathis White); Buy at the Beach Team of the Bethany Beach office (Paul Sicari, Wil Melton); Delmarva Home Team of Lewes (Tommy Burdett, Stephen Brown); The Windrow Group of the Bethany Beach office (Colleen Windrow, Zoe Cummings, Sarah Shoemaker); and Cornerstone Associates of Blades office (Christine Nibblett, Rick Nibblett, David Baugh)
• Bronze Award Recipients are Coastal Wave of the Lewes office (Ethel Lewis, Mike Montalvo, Kim Capano) and the Coastal Resort Group of Rehoboth Office (Ron Golden, Pierre Saez).
For information on starting a career in real estate, contact Brigit Taylor at (302) 500-0750 or email her at Brigit@BrigitTaylor.com.