Keller Williams Realty recently announced the August 2020 Top Producers for Individuals and Team for its Delaware locations. The awards are based on gross commission income or number of units, whichever is higher, for the month.
Individual award winners are:
• The top agent for August is Chrisy Tingle of the Bethany Beach office.
• Agents awarded the Platinum Award: Erin Lee of the Lewes office; Joann Glussich of the Lewes office; Robert Kauffman of the Bethany Beach office; Andy Medick of Seachange Vacation Rentals, Dana Hess of the Lewes office and Carrie Cosgrove of the Bethany Beach office.
• Quad Gold Award Winners are Jenn Jones of the Bethany Beach office; Dan Taglienti of the West Fenwick office and Jane Baxter of the Bethany Beach office.
• The agents who received the Triple Gold Award are Rob Taylor of the West Fenwick office, Barbara Carlson of the Bethany Beach office, Jen Hughes of the West Fenwick office and James Fortin of the Lewes office.
• Double Gold Award Winners are Sandra Erbe of the West Fenwick office; Cindy Spieczny of the West Fenwick office; Missy Nalewaik of the West Fenwick office and Nicole Peterdozzi of the Bethany Beach office.
• Helen Neisser of the West Fenwick office won the Gold Award.
• Silver Award winners are Brett DePrince of the Rehoboth Beach office and Zack Keenan of the West Fenwick office, and Liz Lindsey of the Lewes office.
• Bronze Award winners are Sherri Bigelow of the Rehoboth Beach office; Robin Bunting of the Rehoboth Beach office, Donna Hardy of the Bethany Beach office, Lisa Horsey of the Lewes office, Joe Sterner of the Rehoboth Beach office, Scott Wagner of the Lewes office, Guy Weider-Ahorrio of the Lewes office, Steve Deboe of the Bethany Beach office, Dave Wallace of the Rehoboth Beach office, Brian Bowles of the Lewes office, Steve Buckles of the Lewes office, Holly DiMemmo of the Rehoboth Beach office; Ryan Eby of the Lewes office, Renee Edge of the Lewes office, Maryhelen Garst of the West Fenwick office, R.J. Kauffman of the Bethany Beach office, Michelle Kelly of the Lewes office, Jon Louden of the Lewes office, Karla Morgan of the West Fenwick office, Eddie Rohe of the Bethany office, Linda Quasney of the West Fenwick office; Sue Sisson of the Rehoboth Beach office, Lauren Smith of the West Fenwick office, Leslie Weightman of the Bethany Beach office, and Lisa Louth of the Rehoboth Beach office.
Team Award Winners are:
• The Top Team for August is Griffin Higgins Team of the Seaford office. Griffin Higgins Team consists of Russell Griffin, Ed Higgins, Tara Quillen, Amy Pearson, Julleanna Seedy, Jeff Smith, Heidi Penuel, Lettie Perry, Karen Hearn, Bev Mister, Buddy Griffin, Lee Marland, Mary Marby, Maria Brooke, John Schatzschneider, and R.J. Thomas.
• The Quad Platinum Award Team Winners are: Seaside Seven Team of the Marketplace at Sea Colony office (Ann Baker, Bill Hand, Sarah Schifano, Shelby Smith, Laura McFaul, Christina Antonioli, Tammy Hadder and Anna Meiklejohn), and the Surf on Home Team of the Edgewater Lobby/Sea Colony office (Steve Alexander, Jenny Smith, Dave Leiderman).
• The Move to DE Team of the Lewes office won the Triple Platinum award. Team members are Michael Kennedy, Ian Blyth and Eliot Thomas.
• The Double Platinum Award Team Winners are: The Windrow Group of the Bethany Beach office (Colleen Windrow, Zoe Cummings, Sarah Shoemaker); Megan Aitken Team of the Middletown office (Megan Aitken, Kristin Searles); True North Group of the Bethany Beach office (Brad Absher, Rebecca Coulbourn, Caleb Brady, Alishia Potter, Glenn Ross); Bright Home Group of Laurel (Bill Brown, Jay Doaty, Kristyann Rash, Cody Revel, Erik Brubaker, Lisa Whited, Hunter White, Wayne Smith, Jaclyn Tawes, Rachel Taulton, Levi Gilmore, Eka Suryadi); Team Sacco of the Rehoboth Office (Tony Sacco, Michele Barone, Whitney Yearick); and the Steve & Beth Gilbert Team (Steve Gilbert, Beth Gilbert, Sue Warrington Doud, Karissa Crooks).
• The team who achieved the Platinum Award: Joe Maggio Group of the Rehoboth Beach office (Joe Maggio, Kim Hitchens, Sarah Thayer); Coastal Mobile Team of the Lewes office (Erica Winn, Michael Brown); Jeffrey Fowler Group of the Lewes office (Jeffrey Fowler, Cindy Sakowski, Kevin Maguire, Suzanne Wiedmann, John Cusato, Joe Cusato); Revolution Group of the Milford office (Shonda Kelly, Stephanie Beck, Kelly Salmon, Cashea Kelly, Carol Day, Taylor Cave, Tascha Campbell, Jordan Brown, Ethan Pellegrin); Andy Staton Home Services Team of the Lewes office (Andy Staton, Chet Charbaugh, Christopher Massengale, Alexia Shalby, Danny Doran); Lucido Global Team of the Bethany Beach office (Frank Serio, Audrey Serio, Molly Mullins, Susan Megargee, Noreen Scalice, Paul Scalice, Chris DeStefano, Jennifer Izzi Smith, Mike Valenti, Kelly Grube); and the Smith Team of the Bethany Beach office (Shannon Smith, Valerie Harmke, Christine Lombardi, Makayla Johnson).
• The Delaware Beach Home Group of the Bethany Beach office achieved the Quad Gold Award. Members are Dayna Feher, Tammy Mushrush, Pam Pridgeon and Winnie Talemal).
• The Triple Gold Team Winners are Cornerstone Associates of the Blades office (Christine Nibblett, Rick Nibblett, David Baugh) and Delmarva Home Team of the Delmar office (Tommy Burdett, Stephen Brown, Meme Ellis, Kenneth Jester, Josh Rose).
• William Lucks Professional Group of the Lewes won the Double Gold Award. Member are Williams Lucks, Gary Lucks, Thomas Schoenbeck, Apryl Parcher).
• The teams that were award the Gold Award: Barnhardt Team of the Bethany Beach office (Bob Barnhardt, Carol Barnhardt, Wendy Kessler, Jason Mathis-White, Jerome Hensley, Siri Wilkinson, Jackie Gonzaga); Buy at the Beach team of the Bethany Beach office (Paul Sicari, Will Melton); Coastal Resorts Group (Ron Golden, Pierre Saez) and the Brendan Crotty Team of the Bethany Beach office (Brendan Crotty, Kim Kaufhold).
• The Coastal Sussex Team of the Bethany Beach office won the Bronze award. Team members are Chris Allen and Peggy Mullen.
For information on starting a fulfilling career in real estate, contact Brigit Taylor at (302) 500-0750 or email her at Brigit@BrigitTaylor.com.