The Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce celebrated member Joe Maggio Realty at Keller Williams with a ribbon-cutting on Oct. 23, as the owner of Joe Maggio Realty and his team are joining forces with Keller Williams.
Maggio said that means still being able to operate and provide boutique-style service with the added advantage of having great tools available for his agents and their clients.
“Being a part of Keller Williams is a great opportunity for my agents. The referral program, Contacts, Command — the tools are fantastic, and many will be able to use them and save themselves money,” he said.
Maggio has led his 50-agent team to results nearing $98.2 million per year in sales volume. As a boutique broker, he said he considers himself fortunate to be invited to interview for luxury new-construction listings, but good fortune is not what keeps him top of mind with clients, he added.
And, with Keller Williams as a partner, his business will only become stronger, even in shifting times, he said.
“As I have been watching the real estate industry evolve, I saw partnering with Keller Williams as a way to survive and thrive in this market,” Maggio said.
Joe Maggio Realty at Keller Williams is located at 37169 Rehoboth Ave #11, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971. For more information call (302) 226-3770.