Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce representatives Mariella Trosko, far left, and Abigail Kaiser, far right, join, from left, Joe Maggio Realty’s Michael Kennedy, Mary Lou Reynolds, Assistant Team Leader Of Delaware Scarlett Stout, Kim Hitchens, Team Leader/General Manager Brigit Taylor, owner/operating principal Matt Fetick, Joe Maggio, Joe Sterner, David Brinton, Randolph Potter, Alishia Potter, Pam Meibaum, Krista Carroll, Michelle Baron, Director of Operations Michael Morland, Tony Sacco, Walt Cassell and Dave McCarthy, for a ribbon-cutting on Oct. 23.