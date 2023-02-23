Buyers have a bit more leverage now than in the past two years, but the “tide” currently has not escalated to a buyers’ market. Economic stresses, low inventory, increased interest rates and higher inflation numbers (than the long-term average) do not create a firm market for buyers. However, our beach locale, wonderful communities, Delaware tax breaks and retirement incentives allow for our own consistent local “buyers’ desire.”
As of today, depending on the property and sales price, the ability for the buyer to negotiate terms is stronger now than in the past few years.
A longtime client (and now great friend) had her heart set on getting back to the beach. She knew she wanted a newer home. Local new communities are now offering more incentives for buyers, as competition is fierce and new home inventory is becoming more abundant. We negotiated a fantastic deal, closed quickly, and she got the beach house she had her heart set on.
Having a seasoned agent who has encountered fluidity markets will give you the advantage needed to obtain your dream home.
I think our market is taking a shift away from the seller’s market we saw in 2021-2022. With the slight increase in interest rates, we have seen less buyers in the pool, thus decreasing demand for homes. This allows for a less competitive market for buyers and fewer multiple offer situations. Buyers are able to ask sellers for such things as concessions at closing, home inspection contingencies and lower sales price.
That’s not to say we haven’t still been seeing multiple offers lately — if a house is priced appropriately and in a desirable community/location that has had low inventory, you can expect the home to get multiple offers.
Just recently my buyers fell in love with a home in Bay Forest. The home had been on the market for 66 days and was originally priced at $749,000, which indicated it was priced too high. Once the sellers reduced the price to $720,000, we submitted an offer and found ourselves in a multiple-offer situation. The buyer was comfortable paying $706,000 after reviewing other comparable properties, and they ended up getting the home!
Homes are starting to sit active for longer periods of time, and buyers have less pressure to pay above list price.
No, I do not think it’s a buyers’ market. If you look at the market as if it was a tug-of-war, with the buyers being on one side and the sellers being on the other side, several months ago, the sellers were taking the buyers out. The sellers were getting over full price, picking and choosing contingencies that they were willing to accept. Buyers were battling other buyers with money and terms — all helping the sellers to make more gains.
Now the tug-of-war game has shifted. The ribbon in the middle of the rope is now moving with the buyers a little bit more. The buyers are winning home inspections, time to negotiate, opportunity to put in offers less than full price and fair contingencies.
But it’s certainly not a buyers’ market, as the sellers have moved the fat boy back to the end of the rope, and he’s dug in. The sellers have an advantage of low, low inventory.
In the end, I would say the market is normalizing.