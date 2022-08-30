The Delaware Real Estate Academy announced recently the formation of its first class for 2022, which will kick off with a three-hour orientation session on the evening of Friday, Sept. 16.
Designed to allow prospective real estate agents in Delaware a way of completing all of their pre-licensing coursework over the span of just six weeks, this year’s class will be held on-site in Lewes or can also be completed online.
All classes will be held on Saturdays and Sundays through the end of October, with those completing the coursework immediately being eligible to sit for the Delaware Real Estate Exam.
“We’re excited to finally be offering our first class to men and women in Delaware who are interested in joining the world of real estate,” said Christine Macysyn, director of the Delaware Real Estate Academy. “We’ve heard for years now that there’s an interest in our area for in-person pre-licensing instruction, and we’re happy to say that this will finally be an option in 2022.”
The 2022 courses at the Delaware Real Estate Academy will be taught by three long-time industry leaders in the First State, each of whom will focus on their particular area of expertise.
Delaware Department of Justice attorney Ken Feaster has been tapped to handle the law portion of the course, with industry experts Ruth Vella and Jim Madgey tackling the topics of sales and math, respectively.
Course participants can either take the full course for a cost of $799 or out-of-state Realtors who have an interest in transferring their license to Delaware can complete the law portion only, for $450.
“Think of this coursework as an accelerated way of obtaining your Delaware real estate license in really the shortest amount of time possible,” said Macysyn. “Students successfully completing our course could theoretically have their license and be ready to join the workforce by the end of the year. You’re not going to find a faster and more convenient path to earning your First State real estate license than through our classes at the Delaware Real Estate Academy.”
The first 2022 class of the academy begins on Friday, Sept. 16, with a three-hour orientation held in Lewes. Actual coursework begins the following day, on Saturday, Sept. 17.
Anyone who is interested in a career in real estate or would like to learn more about the Delaware Real Estate Academy can call (302) 500-1430 or visit delawarerealestateacademy.com.