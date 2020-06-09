The Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Gallo Realty Gallo Gives Foundation recently awarded several of its 2020 first-quarter earnings donations to the Food Bank of Delaware, Community Resource Center, Beebe Medical Foundation, #CORONACRUSH, Harry K Foundation and Bayhealth Foundation. The total donated for this series of giving was $9,500.
• $3,000 was awarded to Food Bank of Delaware. Its mission is to provide nutritious foods to Delawareans in need and facilitate long-term solutions to the problems of hunger and poverty through community education and advocacy.
The food bank works to achieve this by: providing low- and no-cost food to qualified feeding programs throughout the greater Delaware region; informing the greater Delaware community about hunger issues and food security; mobilizing support for anti-hunger efforts; training and empowering under- and un-employed individuals to fill needed positions within the food service, warehousing/logistics and agricultural industries; and developing and implementing statewide nutrition programs to assist low-income families, individuals, and children.
The funds donated will go towards COVID-19 relief efforts. To support the Food Bank of Delaware, visit https://www.fbd.org.
• $1,500 was dedicated to Community Resource Center (CRC). The CRC assists low-income individuals and families in times of need. It offers a centralized location where residents in the local community can come when they are facing a crisis. The purpose is to assess the needs of individuals and families, identify and coordinate the use of community resources, support individuals and families during their time of uncertainty, provide financial assistance based on need, and create partnerships in the community.
To offer assistance to the CRC, visit https://www.rehobothcommunitycenter.org.
• $1,500 was donated to Beebe Medical Foundation. The foundation has been raising money to help fulfill Beebe Healthcare’s not-for-profit charitable mission, which is to encourage healthy living, prevent illness, and restore optimal health to the people residing, working, or visiting the communities it serves. As an independent, not-for-profit hospital, Beebe Healthcare could not serve the growing community without local philanthropy.
Beebe Medical Foundation has also established an endowment fund to ensure Beebe Healthcare will always be available to the community. Beebe has a history more than 100 years of service and continues to be the primary healthcare provider in seven locations throughout Sussex County. The funds donated will go towards COVID-19 relief efforts. To contribute to the foundation, visit https://www.beebehealthcare.org/beebe-medical-foundation.
• $1,500 was given to the Beebe Medical Foundation specifically for #CRUSHCORONA. Monies were donated for restaurant gift cards to be purchased for Beebe Healthcare employees for the #CrushCorona initiative. The initiative set a goal for providing a $25 restaurant gift card to every one of Beebe Healthcare’s 2,900 employees. It aims to give at least one hot meal to each of Beebe’s employees after a long shift, all while supporting local restaurants.
Individuals may donate directly online ($25 increments) on the Beebe COVID-19 Relief site and put “Crush Corona” in the message box on the form. The Beebe Medical Foundation team will use all money donated with that tag to buy $25 gift certificates from as many local restaurants as possible. To donate, visit, https://www.beebehealthcare.org/donate-funds-covid-19-relief.
• $1,000 was awarded to The Harry K Foundation. The foundation disperses funds through the Delaware Food Bank to support School Backpack Programs, as well as establish and institute school pantries throughout Delaware. Through the committee, and knowledgeable experts, the hope is to appropriate the funding to best serve and meet the nutritional needs of children within Delaware, so no child is left hungry. To support the foundation, visit http://harrykfoundation.org.
• $1,000 was dedicated to Bayhealth Foundation. The mission of the Bayhealth Foundation is to develop ongoing philanthropic support for the programs and services at Bayhealth Hospital—Kent Campus, Bayhealth Hospital—Sussex Campus, the Emergency Center at Smyrna, and numerous satellite offices.
The foundation receives, manages, and distributes all contributions to donor-designated areas. Bayhealth remains committed to keeping patients, staff, and the community safe by helping prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to caring for those in the local communities affected by the pandemic. The money donated will specifically go toward the COVID-19 Response Fund. To donate to Bayhealth, visit https://www.bayhealthfoundation.org/ways-to-give/covid-19.
The Gallo Gives Foundation is the charitable arm of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Gallo Realty. The foundation is managed by the Greater Lewes Foundation. Most of the funds are contributed by the agents and staff of Gallo Realty, and the company matches all contributions 100 percent. Established in 2016, the Gallo Gives Foundation has donated more than $130,000 to local and worldwide charitable organizations. To contribute to the foundation, or request a grant, contact Andrew Ratner at (302) 227-6101 or email andrewratner@gotogallo.com. Visit GoToGallo.com for more details about the foundation.