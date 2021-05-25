Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Gallo Realty’s Gallo Gives Foundation awarded its 2021 first-quarter earning donations to Champions for Children’s Mental Health, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Get Well Maps Foundation, Gather & Give for Gavin, Read Aloud Delaware and the Delaware Botanic Garden. The total amount donated for this quarter was $10,000:
- A total of $2,000 was offered to Champions for Children’s Mental Health. The organization is designed to empower, inspire and educate Delaware families caring for children with behavioral and mental health concerns.
“They believe in the dignity of every family, in the importance of hope and the unique value of lived experience. In addition, they embrace a respectful, professional and exuberant organization culture that cultivates family members into mental health community leaders,” representatives said. To support or learn more about the organization, visit championsde.org.
- Another $2,000 was presented to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. The funds will specifically be offered to the Man & Woman of the Year Event.
“The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) is a global leader in the fight against cancer. They support and raise funds to cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin’s disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world, provides free information and support services, and is the voice for all blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable, coordinated care.”
- The Man & Woman of the Year Event is a philanthropic competition supporting blood cancer research among a group of individuals in communities across the United States. Candidates form fundraising teams and compete in honor of two local children who are blood cancer survivors. To support or learn more, visit mwoy.org.
- A donation of $2,000 was awarded to Get Well Maps Foundation. The organization creates and provides innovative patient- and family-centered tools for families and children battling medical illnesses. The resources provided can reduce anxiety and improve communication between children, families and medical teams, in order to inspire and improve outcomes. They hope to make a positive impact in the recoveries of children and families facing medical challenges. To donate and learn more about the foundation, visit getwellmaps.org.
- Another $2,000 was donated to Gather & Give for Gavin. Cape Henlopen High School sophomore Gavin Birl recently suffered a significant injury while snowboarding in Pennsylvania. The injury required emergency surgery to repair his spinal cord. He has a long road to recovery. To aid in the family’s medical expenses, an event was held on Sunday, May 16, at Hudson Fields. Many local food venders, entertainment acts and silent auction items highlighted the event.
- A donation of $1,000 was delivered to Read Aloud Delaware. Their mission is to ensure that each preschool child in Delaware is regularly read to one-on-one. The volunteers experience the joy of reading to children daily at more than 100 reading sites across Delaware. Each reading encounter introduces children ages 1 to 5 years old to the world of literacy and sparks the desire to become lifelong readers, representatives said. To support the organization, visit readalouddelaware.org.
- Lastly, $1,000 was provided to the Delaware Botanic Garden. The organization aims to offer a world-class, inspirational, educational and sustainable public botanic garden to southern Delaware.
“The garden will manifest the values motivating all garden lovers everywhere — from the magnificence of nature to the role of horticulture in learning, enjoyment and health.”
Situated on 37 acres along Pepper Creek, which flows into Indian River Bay, the garden maintains a year-round living habitat to demonstrate the vital impact of plants on the lives of the region’s citizens and their environment. To help and learn more about the gardens, visit delawaregardens.org.
The Gallo Gives Foundation is the charitable arm of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Gallo Realty. The foundation is managed by the Greater Lewes Foundation. Most of the funds are contributed by the agents and staff of Gallo Realty, and the company matches all contributions. Established in 2016, the Gallo Gives Foundation has donated more than $175,000 to local and worldwide charitable organizations.
To contribute to the foundation, or request a grant, contact Andrew Ratner at (302) 227-6101 or email andrewratner@gotogallo.com. Visit GoToGallo.com for more details about the foundation.