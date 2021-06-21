Evergreene Homes opens new design center

After serving the Delaware and Maryland beaches for more than 10 years, Evergreene Homes recently announced the opening of their brand-new Selections Center.
Located at 33176 Coastal Highway near Bethany Beach, the new Design Center features a selection of interior finishes and styles available to their homebuyers. From cabinet colors and door styles, to mantles, tiles packages and kitchen appliances, Evergreene’s customers can personalize their homes to suit their style and rhythm of life.
Those who are in the market for a new home can make an appointment with Evergreene and receive a free tour of their new Design Center. For more information, call 1-855-54-BEACH.