If this question was asked in late 2020 or 2021, it would likely have been a different answer than today! Our market has shifted in 2022, and it’s more important now than ever for the Realtor and lender to be hypersensitive to this ever-changing market we’re experiencing.
To best answer this question, I’d have to look at the specific situation of my client. However, there are few things I would consider before making a recommendation:
• Are there other offers on the table?
• Does my client have additional funds to make up an appraisal shortfall should that occur?
• Has the client provided income and asset documentation to support their preapproval?
I would only advise on not having a mortgage contingency if the documentation was provided in advance of the offer to confirm their qualifications.
Likewise, if the client documented that they have the additional funds in the case of a shortfall and their realtor confirms their opinion of the offer price, then I could see supporting making an offer without the appraisal contingency.
Clear and concise communication between all parties is key to making either recommendation in today’s environment.
Contingencies typically protect the buyers from losing their earnest-money deposit without breaching the sales agreement. If a buyer cannot obtain final approval on the loan by the stated deadline on the sales agreement, they can back out of the purchase and still receive their earnest money deposit.
In addition, appraisals provide an estimated market value of the property by a licensed professional based on detailed information including but not limited to comparable sales recently sold, replacement costs, recent renovations and any deferred maintenance on the home.
Some institutions may require an appraisal on the property, which could hinder your ability to purchase the property if the buyers do not have the resources to cover the difference if the appraisal comes in lower than the purchase price. Always consult with your real estate agent and loan officer before waiving any appraisal or loan contingency. For the majority of buyers, it is not wise to forgo the appraisal and loan contingencies. Be smart and strategic. The right home will find you!
Making an offer without an appraisal or loan contingency does have some risk to the buyer, sort of like flying a trapeze without a net. This strategy can be useful in a highly competitive bidding situation.
A risk example: if a buyer plans to obtain a mortgage with 20 percent down, then an appraisal to qualify for the mortgage will be required. If the appraisal value is lower than the contractual offer price, the lender will lend against the lower of the two. The Realtor should have done their homework on evaluating comparable recent sales with their buyer to determine the risk level of making an offer without an appraisal. This risk would be greatly reduced if the buyer has additional cash on hand to make up any shortfall in value.
The loan officer is the professional that is best suited to assess the risk of making an offer without a loan contingency. The key here is to get the buyer pre-approved and tackle any hurdles prior to their home search. Any risks should be reviewed with their clients. In the end, it is the buyer’s decision whether or not they want to make an offer without contingencies.