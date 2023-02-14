NAHB’s National Sales and Marketing Council (NSMC) recently announced Silver Award Winners for The Nationals new home sales and marketing awards. Erika Cook has received Silver Award honors for Lifestyle Director of the Year. Cook is the life enrichment director, overseeing the lifestyle and wellness classes offered exclusively to members and residents in Carl M. Freeman communities.
The program was launched in June 2014 to further the Carl M. Freeman Companies’ mission to create places that enrich lives. The dynamic programming is thoughtfully planned to accommodate the wide variety of interests of its residents and the local area. Topics of interest include, but are not limited to, health and wellness seminars, history lectures, culinary demonstrations, art workshops, gardening classes and nature excursions. To learn more about this programming, visit www.freemancompanies.com/lifestyle-programming.
Bayside, located near Selbyville, also received Silver Award honors for Best Lifestyle Programming. This includes programming as a whole, Bayside Institute, year-round group exercise and fitness classes, children’s entertainment and special holiday events.
“The Carl M. Freeman Companies are committed to our resident’s well-being and strive to provide impactful opportunities for their health and wellness” said Jeff Evans, director of marketing. “We’re grateful for Erika and the team at Bayside for providing and engaging residents with these programs. Living out our mission statement to create places that enrich lives.”
The Nationals salutes and honors the best in the building industry — including home builders, developers, associates, and consultants — for their determination, integrity, creativity, and endurance.
“The Nationals are the most prestigious awards of their kind, setting the benchmark for innovations in new home design, marketing and sales,” said John Madden, chairperson of the Nationals. “NAHB’s commitment to recognizing originality, imagination and success has been exemplified by its award winners since the competition’s inception.”
Started in 1982 as the Institute of Residential Marketing, The Nationals award program continues to recognize superior new home sales and marketing achievements.
With 61 categories across various disciplines of the new home industry, the awards honor excellence in product and community design, advertising, marketing and sales achievements by individuals and sales teams.
During a four-day judging process, a panel of 13 industry professionals from across the country determined the Silver and Gold award winners from a field of more than 1,200 entries.
In 76 years, Carl M. Freeman Companies has developed and managed more than 5 million square feet of commercial space for shopping center retail and office use, servicing more than 1.1 million square feet of retail and building award-winning beachfront and golf course communities.