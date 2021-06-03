Every year, the Regal Awards are presented by the Builders & Remodelers Association of Delaware (BRAD) to highlight excellence in the home-building industry. And even though the COVID-19 pandemic caused the event to be held virtually last year, this year the 29th annual Regal Awards ceremony was presented in-person, at the Lighthouse Cove Event Center in Dewey Beach, to an excited crowd.
Capstone Homes, a Lewes-based custom home-building company, won three Regal Awards: Best Affordable Custom Home, Best Single-Family Custom Home and Best Logo. Taylor Dockety won Designer of the Year. Jake Booth was one of only four individuals nominated for the newly created HERO Award.
Eight Capstone Homes’ salespeople were inducted into the Million Dollar Club, which honors total sales volume from the 2020 fiscal year for an individual sales associate. With sales between $1 million and $1,999,999 were Natasha Barbosa and Jane Eckrote. Shelby Handlin, Emily Schlater, Jessica Mattioni and Mark Williams had sales between $5 million and $9,999,999. Kasey O’Brien had sales between $10 million and $14,999,999, and Sarah Mushrush had more than $15 million in sales.
Regal Award judges are vetted from outside the BRAD organization to impartially review and assign scores to all the entries. Criteria is based on design, craftsmanship and completeness of entry.
The new HERO Award was developed to honor people who are making significant contributions to their community through their time, actions, talents and dedication in the face of adversity, such as COVID-19. The honoree nominated serves as a role model for compassion, community service, helping others and making their community a better place.
Capstone Homes President and Managing Partner Jake Booth said, “For so many on our team to be recognized is especially rewarding. We are thankful to our incredible team, trade partners and suppliers who are instrumental in our success and focused on creating the best experience possible for our customers. Our company, including our salespeople, take an amazing amount of pride in each and every home we build. We all love what we do, and it certainly shows”.
At Capstone Homes, every customer has the opportunity to design and customize their new home. They build new homes in several communities throughout Sussex County and have model homes open from Monday through Saturday so buyers can learn more about designing and building a new home.
In addition to community homes, Capstone also designs and builds on any lot in the area. Their “On Your Lot” program aims to make building a home worry-free because of the comprehensive approach that covers all parts of the build to give a customer a comprehensive design-build experience, from design and site work, to settlement and beyond.
For additional information, contact Jake Booth at (302) 644-0300 or visit https://www.livecapstone.com/.