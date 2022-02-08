Ocean Atlantic Sotheby’s International Realty (OASIR) announced this week that Sandi Bisgood, one of OASIR’s top agents, has been chosen as the 2022 Realtor of the Year by the Sussex County Association of Realtors (SCAOR).
The SCAOR Realtor of the Year award is given annually to the SCAOR member who exemplifies the Realtor image and goes beyond the call of duty. With more than 1,600 members, SCAOR is the professional Realtor Association for Sussex County and its surrounding areas.
“We are thrilled that Sandi has been chosen as the Realtor of the Year by SCAOR,” said Justin Healy, OASIR Broker. “She has long been an invaluable member of our brokerage team, providing insight and guidance on the changes and updates at the local, regional, and national real estate organization level.”
Bisgood has been a licensed Delaware Realtor since 1998 and has been selected for the Five Star Realtor Award for the past eight years. She has been on the Board of Directors of both SCAOR and the Delaware Association of Realtors (DAR), serving as SCAOR president in 2020. She currently serves on the Risk Management Committee for the National Association of Realtors (NAR) and as the vice-chair of the Diversity & Inclusion Committee at DAR. In addition, she is active in the Sussex Women’s Council of Realtors, having served as past president for that organization as well.
Outside of her professional organization leadership roles, Bisgood has had a long and accomplished real estate career, closing more than $14 million in sales in 2021 for her clients. She works throughout Coastal Delaware, with a focus at The Peninsula on the Indian River Bay community, which she has been a part of since 2004 and now calls home.
Bisgood is also a photographer and avid community member, having volunteered extensively for non-profits such as Habitat for Humanity and the Delaware Food Bank. She is also a proud nine-time participant in the very chilly Polar Bear Plunge, raising money for Special Olympics Delaware.
“Being named the 2022 Realtor of the Year by SCAOR truly is a highlight of my real estate career,” said Bisgood. “It has been an honor to serve alongside so many other dedicated real estate professionals throughout the years and work on crafting policies, procedures and educational opportunities to best serve our clients across Sussex County. I am looking forward to being a proud member of SCAOR for many years to come.”
For more information about Ocean Atlantic Sotheby’s International Realty or to contact Sandi Bisgood, call (302) 227-6767 or visit https://www.oceanatlantic.net/sandi-bisgood.html.