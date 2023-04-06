Lisa Halterman’s father, Donald Beck, Sr., built a lovely yellow bungalow beach home on Gibson Avenue, back in 1968, which is just across the street from what is now the Bethany Beach Central Park. Now, 55 years later, Halterman is literally giving her family home away — moving the home along Route 26 to a new mobile home park pad location in Dagsboro.
The home relocation project was to have taken place on Tuesday evening, April 11, after 9 p.m., with special permits obtained by East Coast Structural Movers, of Harbeson, Del. The ranch-style home will travel west along Route 26, west, through Clarksville, and just before Dagsboro.
It’s all part of a “Buy Nothing Project” arrangement Halterman located through a social media page. She and her family are now interested in building something new on the lot at 421 Gibson Ave., and did not wish to simply demolish their family beach house of over half a century.
“I think this is a win-win-win for the new owners, for our extended family as the donator and for the community and the environment,” said Halterman. “We don’t have to put the structure in a landfill and from an environmental standpoint, reusing and re-establishing the home is a great recourse.”
It will be something of a rebirth. Using a bidding process with more than 100 prospective Buy Nothing community members providing details as to their use of the home, Halterman settled on one person: Chelsea Delp, of Dagsboro, will be the new owner.
Delp has to pay for the structural relocation and moving a house is not an inexpensive proposition. However, she wanted something close by for her mother to live near her in Dagsboro and will be fixing up the house for her mom’s new home.
Delp was selected because of her proactive plan and also because the new homesite is located just off Route 26, making it easier for East Coast movers to deposit the large home. The agreement on the Buy Nothing exchange is that buyer and seller must live within 3-5 miles of each other or in the same social network “pod.”
“My dad and my two brothers built this house in 1968 with their own hands,” said Halterman. “So it has been in our family for 55 years. When the pandemic hit, and my kids were graduating, or had completed college, I decided to move to Bethany Beach.”
Halterman hails from Centreville, Va., and her children attended Westfield High School in Fairfax County.
Her son is a Virginia Tech graduate and decided to stay in Roanoke. Her daughter, who lives in Arlington, Va., attended George Washington University and stayed in the Washington area. Her other daughter graduated from Christopher Newport University in the Tidewater area and is now completing her PhD in Wisconsin. There were no tethers keeping Halterman from enjoying the Bethany Beach life and she is now obtaining bids from builders to construct a new single-family home on Gibson.
“The steel I-beams showed up today,” said Halterman on Tuesday last week. The fireplace came down last week and the brick was removed. The relocation company and contractors are also cutting off the family screened-in porch and the rear deck to make the home move-suitable.
“I put this Gibson home on Buy Nothing back in November and went through the process,” she said. “I am used to giving lots of things to charity but never realized I would give my house away to another family!”
Buy Nothing Project exists to build resilient communities where it claims the “true wealth is the connections forged between neighbors.”
The Buy Nothing Project is a Benefit Corporation, tasked by legally-binding charter with performing a public good. The service noted it provides a free, global Buy Nothing gift economy access, community resources, and personal support to Buy Nothing participants through an application that is shared on social media, a website, and support forums. This is currently made possible thanks to charitable donations from a its fiscal sponsor, Angels for Angels.
Buy Nothing plans on developing new features that expand and deepen the impact it might have on local communities. The free app already has custom-built features that enable “Give-Ask-Gratitude” connections around the world.