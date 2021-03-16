NAHB’s National Sales and Marketing Council (NSMC) recently announced Silver Award Winners for The Nationals — new-home sales and marketing awards for home builders, developers, associates and consultants. Bayside, a Carl M. Freeman Companies community, has received two 2020 Silver Award honors.
The first award Bayside received was for Best Lifestyle Programming for a Community. With hundreds of classes and events held for community members, even during the pandemic, Bayside was recognized for consistently engaging members with quality programming.
The second award received by Bayside was for Best Virtual Special Event. In 2020, Bayside organized a virtual scavenger hunt throughout the community, and received hundreds of photos from residents and guests who were able to get outdoors individually and participate.
“The Nationals are the most prestigious awards of their kind, setting the benchmark for innovations in new home design, marketing and sales,” said Angela Harris, chairperson of the Nationals. “NAHB’s commitment to recognizing originality, imagination and success has been exemplified by its award winners since the competition’s inception.”
“Even with the challenges presented in 2020 with COVID-19, our staff was able to provide top-of-the-line opportunities for residents to be engaged and focus in on their health and well-being” said Erika Cook, marketing manager for Bayside.
Started in 1982 as the Institute of Residential Marketing, The Nationals award program continues to recognize new-home sales and marketing achievements. With 61 categories across various disciplines of the new-home industry, the awards honor excellence in product and community design, advertising, marketing and sales achievements by individuals and sales teams.
During a four-day judging process, a panel of nine industry professionals from across the country determined the Silver and Gold award winners from a field of more than 900 entries. To view sliver award winners or to order tickets to the event, visit http://www.thenationals.com.
Located west of Fenwick Island, 4 miles from the beach, Bayside comprises nearly 1,000 acres overlooking the Assawoman Bay and features an 18-hole Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course, as well as opportunities for family fun and resort living, with community pools, tennis complex and programs, kayaking and paddleboarding, stocked ponds for fishing, walking and fitness trails, dining and special activities for kids of all ages.
Bayside is home to Bayside Institute, a year-round life-enrichment program for residents. In 2019, Bayside was named National Community of Year by the National Association of Home builders. The community is owned and operated by the Carl M. Freeman Companies. To learn more about Bayside, visit www.livebayside.com or contact Jeff Evans at (302) 436-9998.