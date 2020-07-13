Bayside, a Carl M. Freeman community, was recently awarded six Regal Awards by the Home Builders Association of Delaware, a member of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB). The Regal Awards have been recognizing excellence in Delaware for more than 28 years, spotlighting outstanding achievements in the state’s home building Industry.
The 2020 Regal Awards were held virtually on Friday, May 15. The family beach and golf resort community won the Regal awards for: Best Print Ad, Best Event, Best Video, Best Billboard, Best Social Media Campaign and Best Amenity Value.
Every Regal submission is assigned a score by a panel of qualified experts on defined criteria based on design and craftsmanship, and Of the Year Award Winners are the highest accolades and most difficult to achieve.
“These awards are a team effort and take on a special significance as we celebrate our 15th anniversary in 2020,” said Jeff Evans, director of Sales & Marketing for the Carl M. Freeman Companies.
Situated in West Fenwick, 4 miles from the beach, Bayside comprises nearly 1,000 acres overlooking the Assawoman Bay and features an 18-hole Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course. Opportunities for family fun and resort living, with community pools, including an indoor pool, tennis complex and programs, kayaking and paddleboarding, stocked ponds for fishing, walking and fitness trails, dining and special activities for kids of all ages. Coming in 2020 is Bayside’s newest amenity, their Clubhouse featuring Signature’s Restaurant.