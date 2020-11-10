On Thursday, Oct. 28, Bayside, near Fenwick Island, celebrated the grand opening and ribbon-cutting for the community’s brand-new clubhouse and its new restaurant, Signatures.
“The clubhouse boasts of gorgeous finishes; a large upstairs event venue, capable of holding 500 people comfortably; indoor and outdoor bars; a driving range and more,” representatives said.
The clubhouse at Bayside features Signatures restaurant, with views of the Jack Nicklaus signature golf course. Visitors can also sit back with a local craft brew after their round of golf, at one of the indoor or outdoor bars. Visitors may check-in for a round of golf or get fitted at the golf shop with the latest equipment and personalized Bayside gear.
The space can host holiday get-togethers, HOA wine dinners, anniversaries and weddings, and the upstairs has the space to host any community or special family event.
“Breathtaking views await from the outside balcony.”
For additional details on the clubhouse and Signatures restaurant, visit https://www.livebayside.com/clubhouse/.