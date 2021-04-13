The Maryland Center for Hospitality Training (MCHT), a division of Global Training Centers LLC has teamed with the Ocean City Hotel-Motel-Restaurant Association (OCHMRA) to address the labor market crisis. They have launched a new initiative designed to connect Marylanders with available seasonal jobs in Ocean City, Md., to help fill the thousands of open positions.
Each summer, more than 12,000 seasonal positions are available in the hospitality industry. So, historically, many of these positions are filled by J1 Summer Work Travel Visa students. However, the summer of 2020 was quite different, when only 100 slots were filled, leaving OCHMRA members working around the clock due to the staffing shortages.
Now, in 2021, the labor crisis is a serious issue that employers across all industries are facing, but according to MCHT, the tourism and hospitality industries are struggling even more.
Mike Haynie, CEO of MCHT, and Susan L. Jones, executive director of the OCHMRA, teamed to find solutions. Through several conversations the pilot program, “Connecting Marylanders with Maryland Jobs” was born, whereby OCHMRA member employers will be connected with students who are recruited, vetted and trained by the MCHT.
A caveat of the pilot is that OCHMRA members will provide housing as part of the employment package.
Through organizational assistance provided by the Maryland Department of Commerce and funding from the Maryland Department of Labor, the two state agencies are supporting the launch of OCHMRA and MCHT’s new pilot program. Recruitment has begun and is in the interview stage. The ultimate goal of Connecting Marylanders with Maryland Jobs is to build a hospitality program that can be utilized by tourism offices all around the state.
MCHT is currently recruiting potential employees in colleges, churches and with partner organizations such as CollegeBound, Sutton Scholars and the Joel Gamble Foundation
All participants will attend a 25-hour training class, to include virtual meeting etiquette, Back-to-Work COVID-19 Safety Training, customer-service training and a virtual tour of Ocean City.
“The Connecting Marylanders with Maryland Jobs pilot program is a statewide initiative to ensure one of our most treasured tourism products is able to meet the demands of an expected busy season. We are pleased to have the opportunity to be chosen to support the initiative. We hope this program begins to build the labor pool of young people which has been eroded by the pandemic. It will take out-of-the-box thinking to fix the problem,” said Haynie.