CP Cases Inc., which designs and manufactures high-performance protective cases and racks used to support industries ranging from broadcasting to defense, has chosen Frankford as the new site for its U.S. operations.
CP Cases USA, which was opened in 2013 by the owner of a similar company in the United Kingdom, will move from an 8,000-square-foot site in Bishopville, Md., to a 25,000-square-foot site in Frankford Business Park, which is located along Route 113. The company will bring nine current employees to the Sussex County location and plans to create 16 new jobs there over the next three years.
“Delaware provides a great environment for small businesses, and we are glad that CP Cases chose to relocate their manufacturing facility to Frankford,” said Gov. John Carney. “This investment shows that Delaware remains a leader in innovative manufacturing techniques. We are excited for CP Cases’ expansion, bringing new jobs to Sussex County.”
Officials said CP Cases had been searching for additional industrial space to serve its growing customer base, which is found in business sectors such as broadcasting and media; entertainment and live events; energy and marine; medical; and security and defense. Within the entertainment industry, the company’s customers have included musical acts such as the Rolling Stones, Elton John, Led Zeppelin, Queen and Pink Floyd. Products include rack-mount transit cases, air-conditioned transit cases, Lightweight AirShip containers, camera rain covers and rugged textile and flexible material products, along with customizable industry solutions.
The new Delaware location, they said, will allow better utilization of the roto-molding process CP Cases uses to form its molded case and rack products. Natural gas is the most efficient fuel for that process, and Martin Property Development’s decision to bring natural gas to Frankford Business Park and its tenants was key to CP Cases’ decision to locate there, they said. The new gas line — which was supported by a portion of the $1 million Site Readiness Fund grant that Martin Property Development received from the State of Delaware earlier this year — also benefits the Town of Frankford and local residents, as does the central water service Frankford Business Park is supplying them, they said.
Such developments were made possible by cooperation among the developer, local utility companies and Sussex County. Delaware Prosperity Partnership began assisting CP Cases with its site search after being connected with the company by Sussex County Economic Development Director William Pfaff.
“We think of economic development in terms of building a championship sports team: we’re always scouting for that next great player,” Pfaff said. “That’s what CP Cases is for Sussex County — another great player that we’ve been fortunate enough to pick up by drawing them to Delaware. Welcome to the team!”
CP Cases officials presented to Delaware’s Council on Development Finance an application for a Jobs Performance Grant of $161,610 and a Capital Expenditure Grant of $28,500 from the Delaware Strategic Fund to support the company’s investment. Distribution of grants from the Delaware Strategic Fund are dependent on the company meeting commitments as outlined to the CDF, which reviewed and approved CP Cases’ request for up to $190,110 in total grant funding.
“CP Cases is so excited to become a part of the community of Sussex County, Del., and appreciate the support we’ve received from Delaware and Sussex County to expand our operations,” said Peter Gill, CP Cases Inc. general manager. “We look forward to offering high-quality manufacturing jobs in the community and continue building stable long-term operations in Delaware.”