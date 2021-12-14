In collaboration with the Delaware Division of the Public Advocate, the Delaware Public Service Commission and Energy Efficiency Advisory Council, Delmarva Power has provided a final installment of $2.3 million, as part of $4 million in total funding to the Energize Delaware Empowerment Grant Program managed and operated by Energize Delaware. The program provides funding to organizations proposing energy-efficiency programs and projects that directly benefit Delmarva Power customers whose households earn 60 percent or less of the state median income.
“We are committed to providing all of our customers with clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy service, and fully funding this commitment is part of that effort,” said Doug Mokoid, Delmarva Power region president. “Energy efficiency steps have lasting positive impacts, decreasing the energy used by our customers and helping them save money, but also having positive environmental benefits as well. I’m proud of our collaboration on this effort and look forward to seeing more of the program’s success in the future.”
Since its inception, the program has funded eight organizations through a competitive application process. The funding has supported a comprehensive refrigerator replacement program providing qualifying Delmarva Power customers with a new energy-efficient refrigerator, with the old one being properly recycled, through Habitat for Humanity’s statewide Restore locations; an insulated skirting program from Sussex County Habitat for Humanity providing insulated skirting for 120 manufactured homes in Kent and Sussex counties; and replacing heating systems and weatherizing limited-income senior apartments at the Wilmington Senior Center. To learn more about all the programs funded by the Empowerment Grant Program, visit empowergrantde.org.
“With the approval of this program by the Delaware Public Service Commission, we have funded some unique and innovative programs to increase energy efficiency and provide utility bill savings to customers,” said Public Advocate Drew Slater. “Energy efficiency can provide customers with significant cost savings and improve the comfort of their homes and businesses especially during high usage winter and summer seasons.”
“We learned a lot over the past two years about uncertainty and how fragile our community can be during crisis moments,” said Jim Purcell, empowerment grant manager. “The empowerment grant provided relief and provided hope to many looking to save on energy costs, while at the same time reducing the carbon footprint in our communities.”
“Because of this collaboration,” he added, “Energize Delaware is continuing the Empowerment Grant Program to sustain the work already begun through a fund at the Delaware Community Foundation, called the Energy Equity Fund.”
For more information about the Energy Equity Fund and its mission, visit energyequityfund.org.