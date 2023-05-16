Atracare Urgent Care, a medical facility in Ocean View announced recently that it is now offering primary care services to its patients. With this expansion, Atracare will be able to provide a more comprehensive range of medical services to its patients, all under one roof.
Dr. Martin Golding will be joining Atracare this year as a primary care physician. Golding attended the University of Miami School of Medicine, completed his internal medicine training at Brown University and his gastroenterology fellowship at Emory University. He is board certified in both internal medicine and gastroenterology, and is a Fellow of the American College of Internal Medicine (FACP) and the American College of Gastroenterology (FACG).
Golding was a practicing internist and gastroenterologist for 25 years in Maryland, in addition to being appointed to the medical school faculty at the George Washington School of Medicine for several years. His practice primarily consisted of seeing patients with a wide variety of gastroenterology disorders, including gastroesophageal reflux disease, peptic ulcers disease, malabsorption disorders, inflammatory bowel disease and irritable bowel syndrome and disorders of the liver and pancreas. He also provided a large amount of his time caring for primary care for patients with a broad variety of general medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension and hyperlipidemia.
In 2011, Golding left his medical practice to join the FDA Center for Devices & Radiological Health (CDRH). He was the chief clinical officer for the gastroenterology and endoscopy devices branch, which primarily consisted of the evaluation of subject safety in clinical trials related to gastroenterology and endoscopy devices. During his 11-year tenure at the FDA, Golding continued to care for patients as a physician volunteer at two largely indigent clinics as both an internist and gastroenterology consultant.
Golding said he found that working at the clinics was very enjoyable and gratifying. The pleasure and satisfaction of seeing and caring for patients led to his decision to leave the FDA and return to the practice of clinical medicine, he said.
Golding and his wife, Sharon, moved to Lewes in May of 2022 to search for a position as a primary care physician. Golding said he is elated about starting work at the Atracare Center in Ocean View.
For more information about Atracare Urgent Care and its Primary Care services, visit their website at www.atracare.com or text (302) 546-5486 to schedule an appointment.