The Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce will host a presentation by the Delaware Department of Labor on the Healthy Delaware Families Act at Salted Vines Vineyard and Winery on Tuesday, May 23, from 8 to 10 a.m. Also known as the Paid Family and Medical Leave Insurance Program, the Healthy Delaware Families Act public comment period on the program closes Tuesday, May 30, 2023.
All Delaware employers with at least 10 employees will be required to participate in the Paid Family and Medical Leave Insurance Program. The presentation’s purpose is to provide critical information so that employers understand what’s happening, when it’s happening and what they need to do.
To comment on the proposed regulations by Tuesday, May 30, submit comments or questions to Chris Counihan by email at PFML@Delaware.gov or by mail at Delaware Department of Labor, 4425 N. Market St., Wilmington, DE 19802.
Chris Counihan, director of the program, has been visiting chambers to help ensure employers have the knowledge and tools they need, and to ensure employers are aware of the opportunities and requirements of the program.
For more information, visit the Chamber of Commerce website at thequietresorts.com or call the chamber at (302) 539-2100.