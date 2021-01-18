Prescott Public Relations, LLC an award-winning national public relations and marketing agency based in Lewes, has been named among Forbes America’s Best PR Agencies 2021. Announced on Oct. 27, 2020, the award was presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., and acknowledges the agencies that provide a benchmark for the best public relations companies.
Forbes recognized Prescott Public Relations for the values the agency represents, the recognition reflects how Prescott Public Relations’ peers and customers perceive the agency in creating a welcoming and professional environment. Prescott Public Relations is the only agency in the state of Delaware that received the award.
Statista, an independent market research institute and statistics platform, surveyed employees of PR agencies and freelancers, and customers of PR agencies. Participants were asked to submit their recommendations according to specializations, sectors and experiences.
Winners were selected from responses from 12,700 PR agency employees, along with 20,500 additional industry professionals and customers. Participants provided names of agencies, along with ratings based on an agency’s performance. Agencies that received a median score of four stars and those who exceeded the median score with five stars made the final rankings. Public relations agencies that received the most combined nominations and recommendations score made it onto the top list.
Carolyn Prescott Cordrey, CEO and president of Prescott Public Relations said, “We are ecstatic and deeply honored to be recognized on the Forbes list of America’s Best PR Agencies 2021 and to be included among such an elite group of agencies across the country. We are particularly proud that the award serves as a testament to our personalized, client-centered approach and affirms our high-value results, client satisfaction, and commitment to excellence.”
For more information, visit prescottpr.com or call (410) 858-7266.