Anne Powell, a residential real estate sales professional serving the Maryland and Delaware resort areas for more than 15 years, has joined Coldwell Banker Realty in Ocean View.
“We are so pleased to welcome Anne Powell to Coldwell Banker Realty of the Mid-Atlantic and to our Coastal Delaware office,” said Greg Goldman, district manager. “Anne is a standout success in this market and a consistent example of a top professional that provides the utmost in client service, is an expert in her field and contributes in meaningful ways to the community.”
Powell has been in the residential real estate industry for more than 15 years, and is licensed as an associate broker in both Delaware and Maryland. A consistent Top Producer, she has sold more than $13 million in real estate for clients in 2021 alone. Her service areas and clients are in the greater Coastal Delaware region.
“Since day one in real estate, I decided to put the goals of my clients as my No. 1 focus, and thought that if I make my client successful, my own success will naturally result — and it has, and I am so thankful to each and every client and friend,” describes Powell. “I chose to move to Coldwell Banker Realty for the same reason — since I put my client’s needs first, this is the best residential brokerage for me to serve my clients and plan to take advantage of Coldwell Banker’s advanced technology and marketing resources. I am thrilled to be part of a culture that perfectly meshes with my business mission.”
Powell is a designated Resort & Second Home Property Specialist, holding a bachelor’s degree in finance and a master’s degree in technology, both from the University of Delaware. She supports various community non-profits, including the Freeman Arts Pavilion, the South Coastal Library Beach & Bay Cottage Tour and the Delaware Botanic Gardens. She has recently served as a past president of both the Ocean View Historical Society and the Bethany Fenwick Chamber of Commerce, and has also been a contributing board member at the state level of the Delaware Congress of Parents & Teachers and the Women’s Council of Realtors in Sussex County.
For more information, contact Anne Powell at (302) 245-9245 or anne.powell@cbrealty.com, or she can assist with home searches at AnniePowell.com. For more information about Coldwell Banker Realty, contact District Manager Greg Goldman (302) 581-9811, or Greg.Goldman@cbmove.com.