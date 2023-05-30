On Tuesday, May 23, Phoenix Physical Therapy hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce to celebrate the grand opening of their new location in Selbyville. Friends, fellow Chamber members, local officials and community members were in attendance. The new location is at 14 W. Church Street, Selbyville.
Phoenix Physical Therapy has been focused on supporting their communities with local outpatient clinics for more than 25 years. They aim to provide patients with physical therapy, occupational therapy, athletic training and massage therapy services in a welcoming environment. Their experienced clinicians, they said, are committed to delivering a great patient care experience from beginning to end guided by four core principles: passionate, caring, expert and committed.
To learn more about Phoenix Physical Therapy and its services, visit their website at phoenixphysicaltherapy.com/selbyville or give them a call at (302) 524-2097.