Dr. Shihari Peri, MD, medical oncology physician, second from right, is the recipient of Beebe’s LOVE Letter Award for April for his exceptional dedication and compassion for his patients. Also pictured, from left, are: Tom Protack, president of the Beebe Medical Foundation; Samantha Thomas, clinical nurse, who nominated Peri for the award; and Dr. David Tam, president and CEO of Beebe Healthcare.