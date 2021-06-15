Beebe Healthcare recently recognized Dr. Srihari Peri, MD, as the April recipient of the Living Our Values Every Day (LOVE) Letter award.
Peri, a medical oncology physician, was awarded the recognition for his exceptional dedication and compassion for his patients.
“My patient had tears running down his face as he said, ‘Dr. Peri is an angel,’” wrote Samantha Thomas, a nurse who submitted Peri’s nomination letter. “I couldn’t have said it any better myself.”
“In addition to the expected stressors of being newly diagnosed with cancer, my patient was worried about being out of work and paying for his prescriptions,” Thomas continued. “Dr. Peri told him not to worry and assured him that everything would work out. Dr. Peri also gave his phone number to the patient in case there were any problems and reinforced that a social worker at Tunnell Cancer Center would help him with all of his concerns.”
“The amount of love and passion Dr. Peri has for his patients is immeasurable and the kindness and compassion he shows all of his cancer patients really cannot be recognized with just one LOVE note. Dr. Peri is a true model of all our Beebe values, and is an example for all those caring for patients,” wrote Thomas.
Through his efforts, Beebe officials said, Peri has demonstrated many of the Beebe values, including “build trusting relationships with compassion and kindness,” and “treat each individual with respect and dignity.”
“Congratulations, Dr. Peri, and thank you for all you do!”
Beebe Healthcare’s LOVE Letter Recognition Program is similar to an employee of the month program. Team members are encouraged to send LOVE notes to other team members during the course of the month. A committee then evaluates the LOVE notes and selects one to receive the monthly LOVE Letter. Winners are announced in a surprise ceremony in which the committee visits the winner in his or her department and presents the award. Employees selected for the award receive:
