County Bank this week announced the promotion of Zita Pennypacker to assistant vice president and branch manager of County Bank’s Millville branch location. She replaces Brenda Richard, who has retired after 19 years with the bank.
“After only 17 years with County Bank,” representatives said, “Pennypacker has earned her promotion having worked her way up the ladder from the teller, assistant head teller, customer service representative and assistant branch manager positions. She is already well known to Millville-area clients for her exceptional customer service and will provide a seamless transition,” they said.
“I am excited to learn more, do more for our clients and team,” said Pennypacker.
Pennypacker graduated from Latvian institution Vidzeme University of Applied Sciences (previously Vidzeme University College), with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and minor in public relations and communications. Pennypacker is a dual citizen of Latvia and the United States. She is a full-time resident of Ocean View.
In addition to her work at the bank, Pennypacker is an active member of the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce and said she enjoys paddleboarding locally as a member of the Mermaid Mamas ocean paddle group.
Zita Pennypacker can be reached by phone at (302) 537-0900, by email at ZitaPennypacker@CountyBankMail.com, or stop by her branch office on Route 26, at 36754 Old Mill Road, Millville.