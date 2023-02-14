Scott Kammerer of SoDel Concepts recently announced that Matt Patton has been promoted to vice president of Surf Bagel.
“Matt’s background and experience makes him the perfect person to grow Surf Bagel,” said Kammerer. “Matt knows all aspects of our operations — he’s overseen the construction of three of our restaurants. He is also well-versed in renovations, and town and county codes.”
As a child in South Carolina, Patton developed an early interest in cooking. When he was 14, he became a dishwasher in a fine-dining restaurant in Columbia, his hometown.
While earning a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Florida, Patton continued to work in restaurants as a server and bartender.
After college, Patton took a job with a national restaurant franchise in Atlanta and worked his way up to store general manager in just eight months. He moved to Baltimore to further his career as a corporate restaurant manager.
Patton joined SoDel Concepts in 2013 as general manager of Catch 54 in Fenwick Island. In 2015, Patton became a director of operations, overseeing the daily operations of three restaurants. In 2021, he was promoted to vice president of construction. His duties included architectural planning, permitting, vendor coordination, progress reporting and interior buildout.
Patton will serve as the vice president of the bagel company, with Wes Books serving as the director of operations. Jen Bradour, Joe Charles and John Sapienza are all corporate chefs for the brand and D.J. Forcucci was named the administrative director. Long standing employees Karen Johnson and Liz Vitella will continue to serve as the merchandise manager and marketing specialist, respectively.
Based in Delaware, Surf Bagel is an award-winning group of local bagel shops specializing in New York-style bagels. The flagship location is in Lewes, and there is a site in the Midway center in Rehoboth Beach and a location in downtown Milford. Surf Bagel offers New York-style bagels made from scratch and breakfast and lunch items — all served in a casual atmosphere with a southern coastal Delaware vibe. For information, visit surfbagel.com.