Surf Bagel is expanding under the leadership of Matt Patton, who was recently named vice president of the brand. Pictured, from left, are: back row, D.J. Forcucci, John Sapienza, Matt Patton and Guillermo Montalvo; middle row, Katie Frederick, Gail Plummer, Jen Bradour, Karen Johnson and Liz Vitella; and, seated, Emmi Lux, Enid Gutierrez, Taylor Quillen and Wes Books.