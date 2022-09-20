Pathways to Success was selected as the August 2022 nonprofit organization by Schell Brothers for their Kudos campaign. The Pathways to Success team encouraged supporters, students, family and friends to give kudos to those for whom they were thankful. For each comment with a kudo, Pathways to Success received $1. The result at the end was $7,388.
Fay Blake, Pathways to Success founder and executive director said, “What a wonderful community outreach Schell Brothers has created! In our busy lives, we sometimes do not remember to stop and recognize those that we are thankful for. We give kudos to Schell Brothers for supporting nonprofits!”