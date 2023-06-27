On Thursday, June 15, with picture-perfect weather, La Vida hosted the Inaugural Orange Party, organized to raise awareness and funds for their Celebrate Wellness program.
La Vida chose orange as a theme because it represents vitality, health and joy, and it commands attention — all things, organizer and La Vida Community Relations Director Kathy McDonald said, that are a part of the mission to spread wellness information throughout the hospitality industry.
Guests were welcomed into the Big Chill Beach Club with acrobats, a massive orange lantern installation, raw bar and other food displays, live music and spectacular waterfront views. Local mural artist Mike Johnson created a live sunset painting that will be auctioned off to raise additional funds for the cause. The auction is live and ends on July 7, and the painting can be seen online at https://givebutter.com/c/yWQrJv.
Featured during the celebration was a seven-minute video that spoke about the need for wellness programs dedicated toward hospitality workers. The film starred many local servers, bartenders and managers who spoke openly about the challenge that is maintaining a healthy mind and body while working in the hospitality industry, and also about the overall value and importance of wellness in their lives.
“The Celebrate Wellness initiative is near and dear to the hearts of La Vida and something that hits close to home for many. Deeply rooted in the initiative, Managing Member Josh Grapski spoke on behalf of his personal experiences nearly leaving the hospitality business, and how he feels lucky that he had access to professionals that got him back on the right track. Josh often mentions that he thinks of mental health guidance as ‘exercise for his brain.’
“With the Celebrate Wellness initiative, La Vida is hopeful to make it easier for our community workers to indulge in that mind exercise.”
McDonald spoke to guests about how the fund will operate and thanked the top-level sponsors, “knowing that we couldn’t pull off this special revelution without their support.”
The first Inaugural Orange Party left McDonald feeling humbled, inspired, thankful and eager for the future success of the Celebrate Wellness initiative, she said.
“It was a heartwarming response. I heard so many stories about how other hospitality leaders wished there was a program like this when they were coming up the ranks.”
She said the program “is the beginning of a movement” and that she “is excited to continue spreading the word and developing critical resources for our hospitality workers to leverage. With wellness at the forefront of our efforts, we are destined towards a brighter future for all. A big, bright, orange future.”