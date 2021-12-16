On Thursday, Oct. 21, Old Town Thrift & Gift in Selbyville celebrated its grand opening and ribbon-cutting with the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce. Fellow Chamber members, as well as community members, family members and customers, came out to support the new business, located at 79 West Church Street.
Old Town Thrift & Gift provides a variety of affordable items for visitors from many different sources.
“The store is so much fun to visit, because you never know what we are going to have,” said owner Kim Lynch, adding that she is grateful to be in “the nice tightknit town of Selbyville, where people stop in and sit down to chat.”
Old Town Thrift & Gift, also called “The store on the shore with more,” hosted a philanthropic event on Nov. 10-11, wherein a portion of all sales were donated to support the Selbyville Public Library.