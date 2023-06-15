On Wednesday, May 24, Old Pro Golf hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce at their 136th Street location to celebrate their 60th anniversary. Friends, family, fellow Chamber members and community members were in attendance.
A family-owned and operated business, Old Pro Golf was founded by Herb Schoellkopf. Elaborate themes, mechanized figures, obstacles, creative and challenging hole design, and extensive use of water and landscaping are the keys to an Old Pro miniature golf design, representatives noted.
The first course was built on the Ocean City Pier in 1963. Old Pro Golf also operated 14 other miniature golf locations in New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and South Carolina over the course of 60 years.
To learn more about Old Pro Golf, visit their website at oldprogolf.com or visit one of their locations, at 136th Street, 68th Street, 28th Street and 23rd Street.