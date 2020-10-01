The former Antique Mall of Millsboro, closed after the owner died in April, will reopen in mid-October as Old Mill Marketplace.
Dan and Tanya Stauffer, who were vendors for 12 years at the antique mall, located at 201 S. Washington Street, are now leasing the building from owner Richard Cordrey and plan to erect a sign with a red-and-white checkered border, to catch the attention of passersby and in memory of old-time feed mills.
The 68,000-square-foot building was a feed mill years ago, Stauffer said.
“The new signs are coming for the outside. The booths inside are rented by those who are selling home décor, antiques, collectibles,” Stauffer said, adding that space is available for those interested in renting. (Call Stauffer at (302) 934-7500.)
The two-story building, formerly operated by George Ritter and opened as a consignment shop 22 years ago, has been renovated and updated, with more space for vendors and bigger counter space, Stauffer said.
Prices for items will range from 25 cents to hundreds of dollars.
Old Mill Marketplace will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.