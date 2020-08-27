State and federal officials came to Bethany Beach on Monday, Aug. 24, to celebrate the success of a program that one local restaurant employee says has made all the difference in his life.
Kevin Ortiz-Berduo, 22, has been a participant in an apprenticeship program through the Delaware Restaurant Association this year. A year ago, the 2016 Indian River High School graduate was a fry cook. Now he is a sous chef, or second chef, at Matt’s Fish Camp north of Bethany Beach, thanks, at least in part, to his participation in the program.
That rapid of a progression is virtually unheard of, said executive chef Maggie Cellito, who has been Ortiz-Berduo’s mentor in the apprenticeship program.
“It’s really cool to help somebody develop who really wants to learn,” Cellito said.
A $450,000 grant will provide funding for the Delaware Department of Labor to expand registered apprenticeships from a “Building State Capacity to Expand Apprenticeship through Innovation” grant. The grants provide states with flexibility to address local apprenticeship needs, such as the restaurant program, as well as non-traditional industries, while ensuring a successful, engaging and cooperative program.
Another $450,000 grant to the Delaware Center for Homeless will support Delaware veterans seeking to learn occupational skills, or attain apprenticeships or on-the-job training opportunities, as well as help them with job searches and placement assistance when re-entering the workforce.
On Monday, U.S. Sen. Thomas Carper and U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (both D-Del.) joined Delaware Secretary of Labor Cerron Cade, Delaware Restaurant Association President and CEO Carrie Leishman, and other officials at Matt’s Fish Camp to get a taste of what the program has meant to restaurant organizations including SODEL Concepts, the parent company of Matt’s Fish Camp.
Ortiz-Berduo and Cellito chatted with the officials and then jumped into the kitchen to prepare some lunch dishes for them to sample.
The restaurant apprenticeship sessions were held at SODEL’s Northeast Seafood Kitchen in Ocean View and covered a wide range of topics, including proper cleaning techniques and allergen training, as well as mastering cooking techniques such as sautéing, for day-to-day success in a restaurant setting.
“The program really does teach you a lot,” Ortiz-Berduo said, “but it’s fun, too.”
Cellito said she has been impressed with the program and has seen positive results in Ortiz-Berduo.
“No matter what happens, I know he’s got my back,” she said.
Both Carper and Blunt Rochester recalled their own early jobs in the food industry — Blunt Rochester at McDonald’s and Carper at a soda counter in Columbus, Ohio.
Blunt Rochester said she is pleased to see the success of the hands-on program, telling Ortiz-Berduo, “You’ve gotten to live that material” that he learned in the apprenticeship program, while earning a paycheck at Matt’s Fish Camp.
Carper lauded the program’s focus on targeting skills that are needed in a particular area.
“You find out what are the skills that are going to be relevant” for area employers, and focus apprenticeship programs in those areas,” he said.