Off the Hook Restaurant Group announced on Monday, Nov. 29, that the company’s co-founder and owner of Off the Hook, Just Hooked, Tailchasers, Hooked and Hooked Up Raw Bar & Ale House, as well as Taste Events, Kevin Frey, has announced his retirement. Co-founder and business partner Steve Hagen will move into his new role as owner/operator upon Frey’s retirement on Dec. 1.
“We want to thank Kevin for his many years of outstanding service and commitment to Off the Hook Restaurant Group. His stewardship and passion for our brands have earned him the trust and respect of each and every one of our employees and has left an indelible imprint on this Company. We wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement,” said Hagen.
Off the Hook Restaurant Group was founded in 2010 and has grown its portfolio to include five restaurants (Off The Hook, Just Hooked, Hooked, Tailchasers and Hooked Up) and a catering company (Taste Events). Their mission is “to serve the local community of Delmarva with farm-to-table dining in a high-service, creative and comfortable atmosphere.” Frey and Hagen built the companies from scratch “with sheer determination and a tremendous amount of hard work from their employees and associates,” they noted.
“It has been my honor and privilege to work with our dedicated and passionate team for the past 10 years,” Frey said. “Now is the appropriate time for me to retire from Off the Hook Restaurant Group and for Steve to drive the company into the future. We have built five strong concepts, and I am so proud of the culture and quality people that make our restaurant group exceptional.
“I would like to acknowledge the hard work and dedication that we have received from our employees, both past and present. I have tremendous respect for Steve, and I am confident that he will lead Off the Hook Group to new heights for our teams and our guests.”
Business, representatives said, will continue as usual at all locations, which are open every day of the week. For more information about seasonal specials and business hours, visit offthehookrestaurantgroup.com.