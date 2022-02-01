Off the Hook Restaurant Group this week announced its newly founded parent company Common Ground Hospitality. Common Ground will dissolve Off the Hook Restaurant Group and acquire the brand’s portfolio of award-winning restaurants and its catering division.
“Common Ground is a passion-driven hospitality group, whose mission it is to develop innovative dining concepts, distinctive culinary experiences and honest hospitality to connect the community.”
“The time has come to evolve our brands and expand our portfolio,” said founder Steve Hagen. “Our new team of seasoned and passionate hospitality professionals brings their years of success and knowledge that will impact and bring much-needed change to our new and existing projects.”
Common Ground Hospitality’s leadership includes Steve Hagen as CEO, Tom Ogilvie as president, Nino Mancari as director of culinary operations, Justin Scheinholtz as director of beverage, Katie Ogilvie as director of events and marketing, and Rick Haney, Jay Davis, Christian Costantino and Jason Dietterick as directors of operations.
“Our passion-first approach to hospitality is what sets us apart and makes our concepts a place where creativity and innovation are honored and that is the key to a successful restaurant,” said Mancari.
Common Ground Hospitality will open new dining concepts and remodel existing locations.
“A lot will change this year, but our commitment to providing the fresh ingredients, honest hospitality and local farm-to-table eats that you have come to love and expect from our brand will never change” said Ogilvie.
Common Ground will start with renovations at Hooked Up Ale House & Raw Bar in Millville and Off the Hook in Bethany. New menu releases and logo designs for Hooked and Off the Hook locations will drop in February of 2022. For more information and to keep up with the brand’s progress, visit their new website at commongroundhospitality.com or follow on instagram @commonground_hospitality.