Everything to make a hospitality business run more efficiently will soon be found at the Ocean City (Md.) Convention Center, during the 48th Annual Ocean City Spring Trade Expo. Beginning on Sunday, March 6, the industry will unite for non-stop networking as the expo brings together the hospitality buyers and sellers.
“The expo is an experience and is the fastest and most convenient way to see, taste, discover and learn about the new product innovations that are sure to inspire,” organizers with the Ocean City Hotel-Motel-Restaurant Association said. “Restaurants are bound to find creative and fresh menu ideas to delight customers and drive profits. Hotels can see the endless in-room technology, and learn how to capture new customers and engage existing ones through data generation and marketing.”
Last year, the expo held a Facebook Live session featuring hospitality leaders. That session drew great interest and will be returning in an in-person format. Coined the “Hospitality Power Panel,” the session will be held on Monday, March 7, and features leaders from the hotel and restaurant associations of Maryland and Delaware. Beginning at 10 a.m., it will take place in Room 210 at the convention center, moderated by Worcester County Tourism and Economic Development Director Melanie Pursel.
Beverage industry experts will also convene and explore the latest trends and techniques in the beverage world. Moderated by Maryland Breweries Association leader and founder of Grow & Fortify Kevin Atticks, the session includes craft beer pioneer Hugh Sisson, Heavy Seas and local Danny Robinson, whose Hoop Tea invention was just picked up by Anheuser-Busch. The panel will be featured on Sunday, March 6, at 1 p.m. in Convention Center Room 210.
New this year, the Expo partnered with the Restaurant Association of Maryland and Maryland Seafood to host the seafood qualifier for World Food Championships. The competition takes place on Sunday, March 6, on the Showcase Stage and will include two rounds of three chefs cooking their best seafood dishes. The winner of each round will then go head-to-head for the finals live on stage with that winner receiving $500 and a Golden Ticket to compete in the World Food Championship in Dallas, Texas, in November, where the big prize is $100,000.
The Delmarva Chefs & Cooks Association, Smithfield and Roso & Pakula have partnered to bring the “Pig Puzzle” to the upcoming expo. Smithfield’s Southeast region director will walk through everything from the “the rooter to the tooter.” The Pig Puzzle is a half a hog, already cut into primals, and Smithfield will share how the hog was raised, where each cut of meat is located and basic uses. The Pig Puzzle will take place on Monday, March 7, at 1 p.m. on the Showcase Stage.
Exhibitors are eager to return to face-to-face selling, organizers said.
“We’ve had zero trouble selling booths this year,” noted Susan Jones of the Ocean City Hotel-Motel-Restaurant Association.
With the expansion of the Convention Center, the entire tradeshow will be on the Lower Level and feature close to 400 exhibit spaces showcasing new products and innovative services. Additionally, several exhibitors will offer special deals only available at the expo. Those can be found online at www.oceancitytradeexpo.com under the Attend tab.
“Engage, Employ, Educate & Equip Your Workforce” will be presented by David Noonan, Tri-County Council Lower Shore Workforce Alliance, on Sunday at 3 p.m. in Room 210. On Monday at noon, Card 101’s Eric Chaplin will teach “ID Class 101: Alcohol Awareness Training Session.” The class will explore standard carding techniques, spotting a fake ID, alcohol awareness and cutting off intoxicated customers.
The expo is not open to the public, therefore, to walk the show floor, one must be a buyer or guest in the industry, and must be at least 21. Hotel, motel, restaurant, catering, concessions, bed-and-breakfast, condo/property management, campground, coffeehouse, ice cream store, nightclub, liquor store, convenience store, cafeteria, nursing home, schools/colleges, hospital all qualify. Expo management reserves the right to determine if each registration fits those parameters. Those who sell to these types of businesses would be considered an exhibitor and must purchase a booth to attend the expo.
Expo hours are Sunday, March 6, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Monday, March 7, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. After March 2, on-site registration will cost $25 per person with proof of being in the industry required, in the form of a business card, business license or letter from employer on company letterhead; paystubs will not be accepted.
For complete expo information, check out www.oceancitytradeexpo.com or call the OC Hotel-Motel-Restaurant Association at (410) 289-6733.