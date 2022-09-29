On Tuesday, Sept. 20, Ocean View Jewelers hosted a Connect for Coffee with the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce and celebrated their five-year anniversary and the grand opening of their new location in Millville with a ribbon-cutting.
Fellow Chamber members, as well as community members, friends and family, came out to support the business at its new location, at 35785 Atlantic Avenue (Route 26), Millville.
Ocean View Jewelers is a family-operated business that holds high standards, especially on quality.
“We pride ourselves on the products we carry, and the service work we perform,” said Sergio Palazzo, chief operating officer. “Our founder and master jeweler brings over 40 years of experience in the industry, and all the work is completed in-house by him, which ensures our clients’ peace of mind,” he added.
Customers can get custom-designed jewelry, jewelry repairs, and a wide selection of styles and personally guided selection process for engagement.
“Everything is done in house with quality workmanship,” said employee Sandra Rodriguez.
To find out more about Ocean View Jewelers, visit oceanviewjewelers@outlook.com or call (302) 537-1121.